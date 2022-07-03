PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 23% this week, taking one-year losses to 47%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Unfortunately the PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) share price slid 47% over twelve months. That's well below the market decline of 20%. Because PLAYSTUDIOS hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Even worse, it's down 32% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for PLAYSTUDIOS isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

View our latest analysis for PLAYSTUDIOS

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

PLAYSTUDIOS fell to a loss making position during the year. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

PLAYSTUDIOS shareholders are down 47% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 20%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 18% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PLAYSTUDIOS better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for PLAYSTUDIOS that you should be aware of before investing here.

Story continues

PLAYSTUDIOS is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.