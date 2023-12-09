Plaza hosting two holiday events Sunday

Dec. 8—Santa Feans will have the opportunity to go to two holiday events Sunday on the Plaza.

The Santa Fe Jewish Center is hosting Chanukah on the Plaza in the afternoon and, once the sun sets, the 47th annual Las Posadas procession will take place.

Hosted by the Santa Fe Jewish Center, Chanukah on the Plaza will begin at 3 p.m. Along with a menorah lighting, the celebration will include live music, the dropping of gelt — chocolate coins — from a ladder by the Santa Fe Fire Department, performances by fire dancers and treats including latkes, donuts and cider.

Las Posadas is scheduled to take place from 5:30-7 p.m., with candle lighting beginning at 5 p.m. The New Mexico History Museum will close at 3 p.m. to prepare for the event.

A Christmas tradition with origins in Mexico, Las Posadas reenacts Mary and Joseph's search for shelter in Bethlehem before the birth of Jesus. The tradition resumed in Santa Fe in 2022 following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and features actors playing the holy family as a crowd follows them with candles.

Chanukah on the Plaza will be held on the third day of Hanukkah, which began Thursday evening. The Santa Fe Jewish Center will have a public lighting of the chile-festooned menorah on the Plaza each day of the eight-day holiday, but the big celebration takes place Sunday.

Rabbi Berel Levertov of the Santa Fe Jewish Center said he expects a large turnout this year because people want something to celebrate.

At Thursday's lighting of the first candle, attended by about two dozen onlookers as the sun set, Levertov said Hanukkah has a special significance this year because of a rise in antisemitism and the outbreak of war in Israel and Palestine, which began Oct. 7 when Hamas militants invaded Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of Israeli civilians and kidnapping more than 200 people.

The Anti-Defamation League has documented a significant uptick in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. following the outbreak of war, which in the past several days has included vandalism of a menorah in Brooklyn.

Levertov said there will be security at Sunday's event out of an abundance of caution, but he is not personally concerned.

"I'm not worried," he said. "I don't think anybody's going to want to disrupt a nice community celebration."

Santa Fe Police Department Deputy Chief Ben Valdez confirmed police will have a presence at the Plaza during the lighting, as at other public events throughout the holiday season. The department does not release its operational protocols in advance of events, he noted.

"The story of Hannukah is a story of the survival of the Jewish people in the most difficult times," Levertov said, drawing a parallel between recent events and the origins of the holiday.

Hannukah commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple by the Maccabees in the second century BC. After fighting off the Greek army, the Maccabees re-lit the menorah in the temple. According to Jewish tradition, even though they had only a one-day supply of oil, it miraculously lasted eight days.

Levertov said the menorah serves as a light against the darkness.

"We hope to manifest a miracle that we're all waiting for," he said. "Hamas puts down their arms; the hostages are freed, and peace reigns and war is over. That would be wonderful."