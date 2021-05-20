Plaza Midwood cultural center tenants told they must leave after building sale

Lauren Lindstrom
·3 min read

Tenants of the Midwood International and Cultural Center have been notified that the building will be sold and leases will not be renewed after 2023.

The building, at 1817 Central Ave. in the heart of Plaza Midwood, has been home to the cultural center, including the International House and several other immigrant, cultural and arts nonprofits since 2013. It is the former Midwood High School and currently is owned by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Last week tenants were notified CMS plans to sell the building by September to boutique development company Charlotte-based Conformity Corporation, said Autumn Weil, executive director of the International House, which offers immigration law and citizenship programs, language classes and other cultural events.

As part of that upcoming deal, tenants will be given a two-year notice period, meaning they could stay no longer than September 2023, according to the notification Weil and others received.

‘We’re very grateful... for the arrangement we’ve enjoyed creating this international and cultural center. We hope we can maintain that in the future,” she said.

“It is quite a tragedy that Plaza Midwood is facing gentrification just like many of the areas in Charlotte,” Weil said. “Unfortunately our clients are being pushed out further and further.”

Midwood International and Cultural Center has been on Central Avenue since 2013 and is home to several arts, immigrant and community groups.
Midwood International and Cultural Center has been on Central Avenue since 2013 and is home to several arts, immigrant and community groups.

‘Tough to replicate’

The former high school building, built in 1939, sits in the middle of the fast-growing Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

It has more than a dozen tenants, according to Weil, including the Light Factory, the League of Women Voters, Charlotte Lit and Mosaic Church.

A CMS spokeswoman did not respond to questions from the Observer about the sale. Representatives from Conformity Corporation did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

Details about the proposed sale price or timing were not immediately available.

According to Observer reports in 2013, CMS leased the 45,000 square-foot building to the Midwood Cultural Arts and International Center for $1 per year for five years.

Other organizations then sub-leased space from the cultural center. The International House also rents out auditorium space for events and recently held vaccination events, Weil said.

Even after the initial five-year term, CMS leased the space for at least half of market rate for the rapidly-growing neighborhood, Weil said. Those terms made it feasible for her organization and other nonprofits focused on immigrant and cultural issues to afford the area.

Weil said her organization’s board will decide in the coming months if it will try to find a new space where a hub of international and community-minded groups could be under the same roof again, but admitted it might not be possible financially.

The property was valued at $9.3 million in the last county revaluation, according to Mecklenburg County records.

Weil said her organization had hoped to inquire about buying the building from CMS.

“Unfortunately, we’re just not going to be able to do that. We can’t compete with a private development firm,” she said. “Maybe a benefactor will come out of the blue and provide us with similar opportunity moving forward, but it’ll probably be tough to replicate.”

Recommended Stories

  • Fauci said pharmaceutical companies don't lose out when drug formulas are shared with struggling nations

    Fauci said pharma giants continued to make "billions and billions of dollars" when companies made generic HIV treatments for developing nations.

  • Republicans explain their vote against Asian American hate crimes legislation

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act will expedite the review of hate crimes related to the pandemic and expand efforts to make the reporting of hate crimes more accessible at local and state levels, including providing online reporting resources in multiple languages.

  • Mom Allegedly Killed Son for Thwarting Her Affair. Now She’s Accused in Murder-for-Hire Plot.

    via FacebookA New Jersey mom awaiting trial for murdering her infant son because he was getting in the way of her affair has been hit with new charges—this time for allegedly conspiring with her boyfriend in a murder-for-hire plot.Heather Reynolds, 43, and boyfriend, 44-year-old Jeffrey Callahan, were charged this week with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Reynolds was already being held at Camden County Jail on a slew of charges, including murder and endangering the welfare of a child, in connection to the May 10, 2018 death of her 17-month-old son Axel Reynolds.“During the investigation into Axel’s death, detectives uncovered evidence that Reynolds and Callahan were allegedly conspiring to have another individual killed,” prosecutors said in a news release announcing the charges. Details of the murder-for-hire scheme have not been released.In 2018, officers responded to Gloucester Township after reports of an unresponsive child on a lawn. Prosecutors allege that the 17-month-old had bruises around his mouth and nose and Reynolds told EMTs she believed he may have accidentally ingested something poisonous. He was pronounced dead at the scene.“Although no one had accused [Reynolds] of any wrongdoing, she blurted out, ‘It’s not suspicious. I didn’t do anything wrong,’” Assistant Prosecutor Peter Gallagher said during a 2019 court hearing, according to NJ.com. Axel Reynolds died from being suffocated by a poisonous wet wipe, officials said. Tribute Slides/Earle Funeral Home The medical examiner concluded on June 7, 2018, that Axel died of asphyxia and his death was a homicide, authorities said. Blood tests showed trace levels of isopropyl alcohol, which is used in antiseptics and acetone, prompting the medical examiner to conclude the infant suffocated after “a wipe containing isopropyl alcohol and detergent was placed over the mouth and nose,” according to NJ.com.Gallagher said that during the investigation, witnesses later revealed that Reynolds had used meth the night before Axel’s death and a small residue of the drug was found in her purse. Text messages obtained from Reynolds’ damaged phone showed that she was having an affair while her husband was working in another state.“A review of the text messages between the defendant and her boyfriend from the previous night reveal that [Reynolds] was becoming frustrated by the boyfriend’s apparent lack of interest,” Gallagher said in 2019. “And witnesses also told detectives that [Reynolds] had expressed the sentiment that her toddler son, the victim A.R., was an obstacle to her relationship with her boyfriend.”The prosecutor added that the boyfriend, who was not identified at the time, also slept over the night of the murder but left before police arrived.Reynolds was indicted by a grand jury on June 13, 2018. During a 2019 hearing in which Reynolds was ordered to be detained pending trial, her defense attorney insisted that while she struggled with addiction she did not kill her son.“She adamantly denies that she has anything to do with the death of her child,” attorney Michael Testa said. “She’s suffered greatly as a result of this.”https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10211102659434848&set=pb.1607262985.-2207520000..&type=3An online tribute written by one of Axel Reynolds’ aunts described him as the “sweetest little boy who had a smile that made the room glow and everyone around you feel the innocence and peace that you radiated.”Callahan, who was arrested on Monday, is set to appear in court on Friday for a detention hearing. Reynolds’ next court date hasn't been set. An attorney for both was not immediately available for comment. One of Reynolds’ relatives declined to comment on the new charges, telling The Daily Beast, “unfortunately our family can not really comment on anything until the trial is over.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Obama was peeved at being called 'aloof' by reporters and vented, 'Motherf---ers, I'm aloof with you because I don't want to talk to you,' a forthcoming book says

    Obama also said the Tea Party is a group of "racist motherf---ers" and called Trump a "f---ing lunatic," according to excerpts of an upcoming book.

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Five Oregon counties vote to move to Idaho in bid to escape Democrats

    ‘I understand why many people want to be Idahoans,’ governor Brad Little says, describing move as ‘within the realm of possibility’

  • ‘If it killed me, it killed me.’ Survivor recounts brutal bear attack in Alaska wild

    “I saw him and he saw me at the same time, and it’s scary.”

  • Court declares Texas man innocent after DNA cleared him

    A Houston man who had been convicted in a 2010 fatal stabbing but was later eliminated as the killer by DNA evidence was declared innocent on Wednesday by Texas’ highest criminal court. The ruling by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals came after a new analysis of DNA found on the victim’s fingernails pointed to Lydell Grant’s innocence. Grant was convicted in the death of 28-year-old Aaron Scheerhoorn, who was stabbed outside a Houston bar.

  • 11-year-old Florida girl used freshly dyed slime to mark would-be kidnapper as 'evidence,' mom says

    "I had to leave some sort of evidence," 11-year-old Alyssa Bonal told her mother. Police say the suspect was found with blue dye on his arm.

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Duke of Cambridge: The BBC fuelled my mother’s paranoia

    The Duke of Cambridge has said it brought him “indescribable sadness” that Martin Bashir’s BBC interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, had “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in the final years of her life. Prince William blamed the "failures" of BBC bosses for the harm done to his mother, after a landmark inquiry concluded that Bashir used "deceitful behaviour" in a "serious breach" of the broadcaster's guidelines to secure the 1995 Panorama interview with the princess. After a six-month inquiry, Lord Dyson, a former master of the Rolls, also accused the BBC of effectively covering up Bashir's wrong-doing.

  • Girl gives birth and hands baby to stranger in New Jersey restaurant before fleeing

    She was eventually located by police and taken to a nearby hospital

  • 'Friends' reunion 'like a family', Jennifer Aniston says

    Joey would have opened a sandwich shop, Monica would be trying to outdo other moms at bake sales, and Rachel would have started her own clothing line. That's what the stars of "Friends" imagine their characters would be doing 17 years after the hit comedy series came to an end in 2004. Ahead of a one-off reunion special to be aired next week, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry spoke with People magazine about the reunion, and their memories of the show.

  • A judge just approved Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's requests to go on a trip to Mexico with their family

    Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are still on supervised release as part of their sentences in the college admissions scandal.

  • Tennessee governor approves law that bans transgender youth from getting gender-confirming hormone treatment

    The new law is the latest anti-trans legislation in Tennessee that targets transgender people, as well as schools and businesses that assist them.

  • Eric Trump mocked for claiming teary strangers hug him and say they miss his father

    Twitter users go after former president’s son for recycling father’s repeated claims of making people cry

  • Naked woman found tied to ‘heavy equipment’ after sexual assault, Illinois police say

    An Illinois man tied a woman to equipment at his workplace and sexually assaulted her, officials say.

  • India coronavirus: 'Stay positive' call amid raging pandemic

    India's government and its supporters want people to be positive in the Covid crisis. Will it work?

  • Police see a threat. Family sees fear. Expert sees clips of Andrew Brown Jr. show 'everything wrong with policing'.

    Video shows Andrew Brown Jr. driving away from deputies, but DA Andrew Womble said he endangered them. The deputies will not be charged in his death.