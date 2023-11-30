When will plaza west of Boynton get its Publix? Shop owners eager for customers to return

Anticipation is mounting as a Publix just west of Boynton Beach grows closer to reopening, welcome news for neighboring shops that have grappled with constant construction and the loss of their anchor store for more than a year.

The Publix at Aberdeen Square, near the corner of Military Trail and Le Chalet Boulevard, is now in the final stages of a complete renovation. A spokesperson said the grocery store, along with the adjoining Publix Liquors, is expected to reopen in early 2024.

"In the past couple of weeks they've really picked up on activity," said Helaine Snyder, the co-owner of nearby Enhancement Window Design. "They're working on the parking lot. They've done a lot of the medians and plantings and all of that. It's really starting to look fantastic. We're very hopeful it's going to be open in January."

The Aberdeen Square Publix at 4966 Lechalet Blvd west of Boynton Beach is undergoing a renovation. The store is expected to open in early 2024.

Her husband, Mitch Snyder, said construction in the shopping center halted walk-in traffic and complicated product deliveries at their shop. But after operating in the area for more than two decades, they had enough clients and referrals to weather a tough year.

The hardest thing, Mitch Snyder said, was losing all of the daily interactions he had with people shopping at Publix. For now, the only people walking by his shop are construction workers and fellow business owners.

"My clients for 23 years, they would stop by and say, 'Hey, Mitch, how you doing? Good morning. Good afternoon. Happy holidays. How's the family?' I miss that friendliness," he said.

The Aberdeen Square renovated Publix will also include a Publix Liquors store.

Other shop owners at Aberdeen Square are dealing with a sharp decrease in business, and the reopening of Publix couldn't come soon enough, they said.

Geovana Merizio, the manager at Prime Cabinets N' Counters, said her business opened last year, and that Publix closed soon after — taking her by surprise and creating a slow start for the shop.

The owner of a nearby vegan restaurant — established at the shopping center more than two years ago, and operating in the community as a food truck for even longer — said that her existing customers started to disappear during the Publix renovation.

The Aberdeen Square Publix, located west of Military Trail on Le Chalet Boulevard in central Boynton Beach between interstate I-95 and the turnpike, is undergoing a renovation and is expected to open in early 2024.

Antoinette Atkinson, the owner of Natuurlik, said some customers saw the construction and assumed the restaurant was closed. At other times, construction made it impossible to park in front of the restaurant and some customers were unwilling or unable to walk.

"We just can't wait to go back to some sense of normalcy," Atkinson said.

And some of the people doing business at Aberdeen Square are the same people who look forward to shopping at Publix after its return. Jeff Siperstein, a broker associate at Rahman Realty, said business has been largely steady despite the nearby renovations.

Still, the ability to walk across the parking lot for groceries or a quick Pub Sub is something he's missed.

"This is my Publix, too, when it's open" he said. "I don't live far away. It's very convenient to grab lunch or something to bring home."

Giuseppe Sabella is a reporter covering Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at gsabella@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism and subscribe today

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Publix Aberdeen Square west of Boynton in final stretch of renovations