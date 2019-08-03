Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj (HEL:UUTEC): What Can We Expect In The Future?

As Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj (HEL:UUTEC) released its latest earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, the consensus outlook from analysts appear bearish, as a 0.4% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of 17%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of €1.6m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to €1.6m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj's earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

View our latest analysis for Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj

What can we expect from Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj in the longer term?

Longer term expectations from the 1 analysts covering UUTEC’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of UUTEC's earnings growth over these next few years.

HLSE:UUTEC Past and Future Earnings, August 3rd 2019 More

From the current net income level of €1.6m and the final forecast of €3.0m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for UUTEC’s earnings is 26%. EPS reaches €0.030 in the final year of forecast compared to the current €0.029 EPS today. Margins are currently sitting at 7.4%, which is expected to expand to 16% by 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives : Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of Plc Uutechnic Group Oyj? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.