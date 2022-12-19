PLDT Slumps 17% in Manila After Budget Overrun Probe

Ian Sayson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- PLDT Inc., the largest Philippine phone company, sank 17% in Manila trading after saying it will revamp management following an internal audit that uncovered 48 billion pesos ($866 million) in capital spending overrun in the past four years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock fell as much as 17% to 1,230 pesos, its steepest loss since March 2020. The company is headed for its sixth straight day of declines. The company’s US-traded depositary receipts sank 2.4% on Friday, when PLDT announced the budget issues.

The spending probe casts a stain on the finances and governance of PLDT, which is among the nation’s most widely held stocks by foreign investors. It also raises questions about the management of PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, who was president and CEO until 2021.

“The core issue here and the primary reason PLDT is getting sold down is corporate governance,” said Manny Cruz, strategist at Papa Securities. “The overrun is quite a substantial amount and it went on for years that raises questions on how that could have happened to a blue chip company?”

The budget overrun is almost equivalent to the company’s combined 2020 and 2021 net income. It’s also more than twice the 21.46 billion pesos of cash and cash equivalents that PLDT reported at the end of last quarter.

The Philippine Stock Exchange will look into trades involving shares of PLDT after bourse officials noticed heavy selling before the market closed Friday and an hour before the company disclosed the overrun, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported, citing PSE President Ramon Monzon.

PLDT’s shareholders include Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp., Hong Kong’s First Pacific Co. and Manila-based JG Summit Holdings Inc.

Several other companies of which Pangilinan is also chairman declined. Metro Pacific Investments Corp., owned by First Pacific, sank as much as 5.4%, while Manila Electric Co., fell as much as 3.3%. Philex Mining Corp. was down more than 1%, set for its third straight day of declines.

(Updates with shares moves and analyst comment in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Defense firm L3Harris to buy Aerojet for $4.7 billion with eye on missile demand

    Reuetrs had first reported on Saturday that L3Harris was nearing the deal to acquire U.S. rocket maker Aerojet. The offer price of $58 per share represents a premium of 6.5% to Aerojet's close on Friday. The deal, which is expected to be completed in 2023, would add on to L3Harris' Space & Airborne Systems unit, which makes electronic warfare equipment and avionics sensors.

  • What's downshifting your career – and is it right for you?

    If you’re considering downshifting your career, there are several big factors to weigh first.

  • Crunch Time for Giant Copper Mine as Panama Readies Halt Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Panama probably will move forward this week with an order to cease operations at a giant copper mine unless its Canadian operator agrees to new tax terms, according to a lawyer hired by the government.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qat

  • Trump’s Jan. 6 Actions Merit Insurrection Charges, Schiff Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A member of the House’s Jan. 6 panel said there’s enough evidence to charge Donald Trump with insurrection and other crimes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentRepresentative Adam Schiff, who sparred with Trump in h

  • 401(k) and IRA Contributions: You Can Do Both

    Having both a 401(k) and an IRA can diversify your retirement portfolio and provide greater investment flexibility, if you follow the rules.

  • Yen Traders’ Nerves Jangle on Growing Signs of BOJ Hawkish Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen whipsawed in early Monday trade after reports on a potential change to a key agreement between the government and central bank fueled speculation policy makers are moving closer to a hawkish pivot. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps

  • China Equities Gain as Authorities Signal Pro-Growth Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks listed in Hong Kong advanced after the authorities signaled a shift to a pro-growth stance, as they hinted at business-friendly policies and further support for the property market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Asks Twitter to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s S

  • CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (KLSE:CLMT) most popular amongst private companies who own 39% of the shares, institutions hold 28%

    If you want to know who really controls CapitaLand Malaysia Trust ( KLSE:CLMT ), then you'll have to look at the makeup...

  • Many Still Looking Away From Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad (KLSE:FPI)

    Formosa Prosonic Industries Berhad's ( KLSE:FPI ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.7x might make it look like a...

  • Is Probiotec Limited's (ASX:PBP) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

    Most readers would already know that Probiotec's (ASX:PBP) stock increased by 3.7% over the past month. Given that the...

  • Festivity on hold for stocks as rate hikes beckon

    Asia's stockmarkets made a wobbly start to the final full trading week of 2022, with the prospect of interest rates rising further next year taking the edge off festive cheer. The Federal Reserve and European Central Bank hiked rates and promised more last week, and speculation is even building that the Bank of Japan, which meets on Monday and Tuesday, is eying a shift in its ultra-dovish stance in future. Japan's Nikkei fell 1% in early trade and the yen, which rose about 0.5% to 136.00 per dollar, was the biggest mover in quiet currency trade.

  • Toshiba Falls on Report Preferred Bidder May Lower Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. dropped on a report that the company’s preferred bidder may lower its valuation for the iconic Japanese conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergMusk Asks Twitter Users to Decide If He Should Step DownHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesArgentina’s World Cup Title Caps Qatar’s Surreal TournamentShares fell as much as 7.1% in Tokyo after the

  • Yen rises on report of Japan govt move for more flexible inflation target

    The yen climbed on Monday on news that the Japanese government is set to revise a joint statement with the Bank of Japan (BOJ) over the latter's inflation target, potentially paving the way for a tweak in the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is aiming to make the BOJ's 2% inflation target a more flexible goal by revising its decade-old joint statement with the central bank, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday. The current statement commits the BOJ to achieving its inflation target "at the earliest date possible", and the BOJ has steadfastly stuck to its dovish monetary policy.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 88% and 90% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    These growth stocks are trading at bargain prices, and both stocks could soar when economic conditions improve.

  • I'm Sitting On a Mountain of Cash: 4 Brand-New Stocks I'm Looking to Buy Next

    These fast-paced companies have the innovative capacity and competitive edges necessary to make patient investors richer.

  • Will AT&T or Verizon Cut Their Dividends In 2023?

    If you're screening for high dividend-yielding stocks, it's likely Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) have come to your attention. Verizon is currently yielding an eye-popping 7%, and AT&T yields slightly less at 5.8%. Let's find out if investors have a reason to worry about the dividend payout of these two.

  • Where stocks could be years from now (and what they could do in the next few weeks)

    Stocks tumbled last week, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1%. The index is now up 7.7% from its October 12 closing low of 3,577.03 and down 19.7% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.