Plea in 2019 Snyder County robbery

Apr. 6—MIDDLEBURG — A 40-year-old Liverpool man pleaded guilty today to the armed robbery of a Dollar General store in Port Trevorton in late 2019.

Steven R. Dressler Jr. entered a guilty plea to felony first-degree robbery and first-degree possession of a firearm in Snyder County Court Wednesday morning.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 13.

Dressler was arrested for the armed robbery at the store during which state police at Selinsgrove said he aimed a handgun at an employee and demanded cash.

When the cashier, Brittany Barge, refused to open the register, Dressler grabbed a frozen pizza and left, police said.

Dressler has been held in Snyder County in lieu of $75,000 bail since his arrest in May 2021.

— MARCIA MOORE