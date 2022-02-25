Plea agreement ends burglary trial

Feb. 25—LIMA — Jurors assembled Thursday morning at Allen County Common Pleas Court for the third day of testimony in the burglary trial of Matthew Beltz were sent home early, after the Kenton man entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Beltz will be sentenced March 28 after entering guilty pleas to a Bill of Information charging him with two counts of attempted receiving stolen property, felonies of the fifth degree. The charges are related to burglaries committed at two locations near Westminster in eastern Allen County on March 15, 2021.

Beltz, 49, of Kenton, was indicted by a grand jury in May on two counts of second-degree felony burglary, one count of escape, also a felony of the second degree, and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony. The charges were related to burglaries committed at two locations near Harrod in rural Allen County. The escape charge stemmed from his failure to return to jail after a medical furlough.

In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors dismissed three of the four counts in the original indictment, leaving the escape charge intact.

Jurors on Tuesday heard from Kenton resident Larry Woodruff, who is awaiting sentencing as an inmate in the Allen County jail after pleading guilty in October for his role in the burglaries.

Woodruff testified Beltz entered a home on Harrod Road and removed tools, several guns and a pair of Air Jordan tennis shoes, among other items. Woodruff admitted to standing outside the residence and taken the items to a waiting car, driven by his wife, Jennifer. Several of those items were later discovered when Hardin County authorities obtained a search warrant and entered Beltz's apartment in Kenton.

Woodruff also testified that Beltz entered a home on Faulkner Road occupied by an elderly woman but did not steal anything there.

Larry Woodruff will be sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court on March 3 on two counts of burglary, felonies of the second and third degree. He testified at Beltz's trial as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. Jennifer Woodruff was also charged as the driver of the get-away car but failed to appear at a pre-trial hearing after being released from jail on bond. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

Two detectives with the Allen County Sheriff's Office testified that a breakthrough in the case came when a neighbor of the victim on Faulkner Road gave officers access to his home security video, showing a green Honda Civic stop along the roadway and picking up two men wearing hoodies. Another neighbor on Faulkner Road testified he had seen two men wearing hoodies near the rear of the home where the illegal entry had taken place.

A still photo of the suspects' vehicle was placed on Facebook and resulted in tips that eventually led detectives to Hardin County, where Larry and Jennifer Woodruff admitted their roles in the burglaries and were arrested. During their interviews both implicated Beltz in the same incidents, according to trial testimony.

