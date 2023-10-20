Plea agreement filed in fatal accident case

Oct. 20—A young Montgomery man has entered a plea agreement in connection with a fatal traffic accident last month. A plea agreement on Jordan Wagler, 19, was filed in Daviess Superior Court on Wednesday.

Court documents call for Wagler to plead guilty to one count of causing death when operating a vehicle with an alcohol content of 0.08 or more, which is a level 4 felony.

The agreement before Daviess Superior Court Judge Dean Sobecki allows him to impose any sentence authorized for a level 4 felony, but not to exceed six years.

The prosecution and defense have also stipulated in the agreement that Wagler could serve his time on Community Corrections.

Additional penalties in the agreement call for Wagler to pay a $1,000 fine, be swabbed for DNA and for his driver's license to be suspended for 720 days.

It also calls for him to provide truthful testimony in connection with the September 24 accident.

If he winds up with a Community Corrections sentence Wagler would be required to follow all of the home detention rules and failure to do so could result in the sentence being executed to jail time.

Wagler was originally charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death resulting from the September crash.

That accident near the intersection of CR 700N and CR 300E involved a 1997 Jeep with 7 occupants that struck a pole. The crash resulted in the death of Lora Graber, 16, Odon.

The arrest last month was the second for Wagler in the last four months. Deputies report he was free on bond at the time of the crash after being arrested in May for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.20. That case is still pending.

The plea agreement has not yet been accepted by the court.

Wagler is scheduled back in Daviess Superior Court on December 7 for a change of plea hearing.