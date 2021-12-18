Plea agreement put on hold in Blackford County rape case

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — A plea agreement was negotiated in a Blackford County sexual assault case, but it has been put on hold, at least for now.

Christapher L. French, 22, of Hartford City, was charged in May 2020 with rape and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Details of the allegations against French have not been made public.

At the time the case was filed, Blackford County Prosecutor Kevin Basey asked Circuit Court Judge Brian Bade to seal an arrest affidavit, saying the disclosure of information "would detrimentally affect and harm the interests of the state of Indiana."

A month later, the prosecutor was granted a motion to receive a DNA sample from French.

In July 2020, a second count — rape, a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence — was filed against the Hartford City man.

French's defense attorney filed the motions necessary to pursue an insanity defense, and two mental health professionals were appointed to examine him.

French was most recently set to stand trial on Jan. 18, but on Nov. 1, he signed an agreement that called for him to plead guilty to the sexual misconduct charge.

Under the terms of the deal, the rape count would be dismissed.

A change-of-plea hearing was scheduled for last Monday, but instead that hearing was "continued pending further order," according to court records.

