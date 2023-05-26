Plea agreement reached in Chelsea Wallen strangulation death

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michael Lafler, 37, of Colon, will be sentenced on June 24 to a minimum of 86 months to 15 years in prison in the Oct. 15, 2021, strangulation death of Chelsea Wallen, 33.

Prosecutor David Marvin and defense attorney Anastase Markou worked out a plea and sentence agreement late Monday afternoon.

Signs like this are peppered around northeast St. Joseph County and northwest Branch County after the death of Chelsea Wallen in October 2021.

Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman made sure Lafler understood the plea and his rights.

Lafler entered a no-contest plea to involuntary manslaughter – homicide and assault to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation.

Marvin dismissed the life offense of open murder.

With Wallen’s family sitting in the courtroom, Marvin said Michigan’s evidence code allowed the defense to bring into the scheduled trial “Evidence of aggression by the decedent. The defendant can point to bad acts or aggressive acts by Chelsea.”

The prosecutor put on record, “There is a treasure trove of information that I was trying to find ways to keep out of trial that compromises my case severely.”

The information was not disclosed.

David Marvin

Marvin said, “I do believe that in trial, some of the stuff that would be heard by a jury could result in not guilty, potentially.”

The prosecutor said because of the information, “Working with defense counsel, we came up with a solution that everybody can live with.”

Marvin said after hours of discussion with Wallen parents, they were not satisfied. The prosecutor kept them informed as Michigan’s Victim’s Right laws required. With the possibility of an acquittal at trial, Marvin felt the plea guaranteed Lafler would serve prison time in the death.

“This is one that has been heavy on me, like with everybody, especially the family,” Marvin said. “I took it seriously.”

The first-term prosecutor but veteran defense attorney consulted with other prosecutors from around Michigan. “I sought the advice and counsel of many prosecutors, including some with over 35 years experience and upwards to 100 murder cases.”

With hundreds of “Justice for Chelsea” signs around the area along roadsides, the prosecutor recognized the plea agreement was unpopular. “This decision, I stand by it.”

Michael Lafler

Both attorneys stipulated facts for the plea. The couple began to argue in Colon on the night of Oct. 15, 2021. Chelsea Wallen “put a bag containing cocaine inside her mouth. The defendant attempted to remove the cocaine from the decedent’s mouth.” A physical confrontation ensued. “The defendant placed his right hand across or around the decedent’s neck and choked her,” the statement of facts read. The joint statement said, “this was intended to cause her great bodily harm.”

The family will get to put their feelings on record at the June 24 sentencing, where security will be tight. The death came as a shock to those who knew her.

Wallen was the manager of Countryside Market in Union City.

Calls to 911 brought Colon Police to Wallen’s Colon home that night. Police Sgt. Joel Herr took Lafler’s statement the next day.

At the preliminary examination, the Colon officer said Lafler admitted he and Wallen had been arguing. Lafler said Wallen slapped him, so he went upstairs. He found her later on her kitchen floor.

Prior story Lafler to go to trial for murder of Chelsea Wallen

Lafler said he slapped Wallen to wake her up and shook her by the neck.

Western Michigan University Homer Stryker Medical School pathologist Dr. Amanda Fisher-Hubbard testified during hearings her autopsy determined the cause of death was strangulation.

