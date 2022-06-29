Plea agreement reached with Monroe Police officer charged in Timothy Williams beating

A plea deal has been reached with a Monroe Police officer accused of the use of excessive force against Timothy Williams in 2020.

Jared Desadier is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Friday at the Federal Courthouse in Monroe, according to a news release from Williams's lawyers, Donecia Banks-Miley, Kristen Pleasant and Jessica Williams.

The details of the agreement were not released.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment in 2021 charging Desadier, 43, with assaulting Williams in Ouachita Parish. The two-count indictment charges Desadier with willfully depriving an individual of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure and with witness tampering.

"Over the past year, the Monroe Police Department has been under federal investigation due to the brutal and senseless beating of Mr. Timothy Williams, whereby Mr. Williams still suffers effects from that inhumane treatment today," the release reads. "This has been a long journey, and Mr. Williams is still fighting for justice. We will continue in our endeavors to end this nightmare for Mr. Williams, other police brutality victims and the families of those who are still impacted by these traumatic and irreparable incidents that continually plagues them."

The indictment alleges that, on April 21, 2020, Desadier, while acting in his official capacity as an officer of the Monroe Police Department, used unjustified force against an arrestee by kicking him in the area of his face and head, and that the assault caused bodily injury and involved the use of a dangerous weapon (a shod foot).

Bodycam video footage released Thursday shows the April 21 arrest of Timothy Williams at the center of a use-of-force investigation into multiple Monroe Police Department officers.

Williams, 39, was arrested on April 21 and initially ran from police as they attempted to take him into custody. He said he stopped when he realized he couldn't outrun them. Williams said multiple officers used force on him after the arrest.

"It saddens Mr. Williams, the impacted families, and community to know that the other Monroe Police Officers who were on the scene on that night have not yet been charged," the release said. "These officers conspired to cover up this incident and should be held accountable. However, we will remain hopeful that justice will prevail."

