Plea agreement reached with Rochester woman who interrupted council meeting

Jan. 9—ROCHESTER — A Rochester woman who was

ejected from a Rochester City Council meeting in July 2023

has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.

The offense was lowered from a misdemeanor to a petty misdemeanor and a second charge of obstructing legal process was dropped in an agreement filed in Olmsted County District Court.

The agreement comes after 52-year-old Rebecca Draeger's original September jury trial was delayed to allow her access to a public defender.

A hearing in front of Olmsted County District Court Judge Pamela King during the final week of 2023 pointed toward an April 2024 trial, but the plea agreement was submitted less than a week later.

On July 10, 2023, Draeger started making loud comments to Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson less than 30 minutes into the meeting.

Carlson attempted to inform her that her comments were out of order, but Draeger argued from her front-row seat in the audience.

A five-minute break was called, allowing time for Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin and another officer to escort her from the council chambers. As Franklin and the officer walked Draeger out the door, she appeared to go limp and fell to the ground at the doorway, resulting in her being physically removed from the council chambers.

Following charges filed by the city, City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage said Draeger was not trespassed from the council chambers and is allowed to attend future meetings.

Prosecution of the case was turned over to the Olmsted County Attorney's office to avoid potential conflict, due to the city staff's involvement in the incident.

Draeger's plea agreement calls for payment of a $50 fine.