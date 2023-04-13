Plea agreement in shooting of Wilkes-Barre police officer

Apr. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A city man whose gun discharged a round that struck a Wilkes-Barre police officer in the leg pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and felony firearm offenses in Luzerne County Court.

Jayquan Anthony Jordan, 31, of Carey Avenue, tripped and fell while he was attempting to avoid capture during a traffic stop in the area of Academy Street and Carey Avenue on Sept. 4, according to court records.

As Jordan fell, a firearm in his pants pocket fired a round that struck Officer Mathew Ogden near his left knee, court records say.

Ogden managed to detain Jordan until other officers arrived at the scene.

Police in court records say Ogden was in possession of packaged bags of crack cocaine in his pockets.

Jordan pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple assault and possession of a controlled substance and felony charges of illegal possession of a firearm and firearms not to be carried without a license before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Prosecutors withdrew felony charges of aggravated assault and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of drunken driving and reckless endangerment against Jordan.

Jordan remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 bail awaiting a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 1.

Attorney Jordan Tyler Leonard represented Jordan.