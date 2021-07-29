Plea agreement will spare ex-cop a record in cell beating

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·3 min read

Jul. 29—SALEM — A Salem District Court judge agreed on Tuesday to go along with a plea agreement that will spare a now-former Lynn police officer charged with beating and kicking a man in custody last year from a criminal record.

Matthew Coppinger, 35, of Lynn, admitted that if the case against him went to trial, there was sufficient evidence — including a video — for a jury or judge to find him guilty of assault and battery. His attorney was quick to stress in a sentencing memorandum that the admission to sufficient facts applies only to the criminal misdemeanor case and not to any other potential litigation.

The case was then continued without a finding for two years, during which Coppinger must continue to take part in Veterans Administration counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder he incurred while serving on active duty in Afghanistan and the Balkans, perform 80 hours of community service, and stay out of further trouble. If he complies with all of those conditions, the case will be dismissed.

The agreement was negotiated between Coppinger's lawyer, Kenneth Anderson, and former Massachusetts public safety secretary Dan Bennett, who was brought in as a special prosecutor in the case due to the potential conflict of interest with the Essex district attorney's office.

Judge Carol-Ann Fraser also went along with a provision in the agreement that will allow Coppinger to ask that his court supervision be terminated after 18 months if he complies with all of the other conditions.

Anderson told the judge in a sentencing memorandum that Coppinger was a decorated veteran and police officer who "regrettably lost his composure" while dealing with "an uncooperative prisoner at the end of a long shift during a stressful time in the COVID pandemic."

It was the existence of the pandemic — and prisoner Victor White's refusal to follow Coppinger's demand that he remove his mask — that touched off the confrontation on June 15, 2020.

White, who is Black, was in a holding cell at the Lynn police station when Coppinger and another officer entered his cell and asked him to remove his socks and then his mask. White complied with the request to take off his socks, but refused to take off the mask. When Coppinger reached for the mask, White slapped his hand away, according to a report. Coppinger responded by hitting the man in the face and neck, then repeatedly punching and kicking him.

Anderson, in the sentencing memorandum, called the incident "a brief loss of self-control" and a "40-second lapse of judgment."

He urged Fraser to grant the continuation without a finding in order to spare Coppinger a record of conviction, which, the lawyer said in his memorandum, would have resulted in the loss of Coppinger's license to carry a firearm, a dishonorable discharge from the military reserves, and the potential loss of his paramedic license, which he's been using now to earn a living. Coppinger has no prior record.

In addition to continuing with his VA counseling, for the period that he is under supervision, Coppinger must undergo an anger management evaluation and may have to take part in classes, stay away from and not try to contact White, and not seek any employment in law enforcement.

The agreement calls for Coppinger to perform his community service in a homeless shelter, but the judge also agreed that if Coppinger finds a suitable alternative through the Veterans Administration that he can perform the service there.

Coppinger is the nephew of the Essex County Sheriff and former Lynn police chief Kevin Coppinger.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Vatican fraud trial adjourned until October

    A landmark Vatican fraud trial involving a cardinal has been adjourned until October.Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others face charges of embezzlement and abuse of office.They deny any wrongdoing.Becciu is accused of using hundreds of millions of euros of church money to buy a building in one of London's wealthiest districts.He's also charged with funnelling money and contracts to companies or charities controlled by his brothers.Becciu said he wanted to comply with the wishes of Pope Francis who stripped him of his immunity so he could be indicted.Becciu and his former secretary were the only defendants present at a hearing on Tuesday that lasted nearly eight hours and was dedicated mostly to procedural matters.The others exercised their right to be defended in absentia.Becciu is the most senior Vatican official to be tried for financial crimes.Officials hope the case will be a turning point in the Vatican's financial credibility and show that no-one is above the law.

  • Shakira on Providing 'Normalcy' for Sons Milan and Sasha: 'I Don't Make Them Listen to My Music'

    Shakira shares sons Sasha, 5, and Milan, 8, with longtime love Gerard Piqué

  • Ex-police officer ‘so impaired’ he couldn’t recall night of alleged assault, Durham says

    The city says the officer was terminated over serious questions about his “conduct and judgment.” His lawyer says the firing was “a political decision.”

  • Woman convicted of swapping pebbles for gems in London heist

    A woman who secretly swapped seven pebbles for 4.2 million pounds ($5.7 million) worth of diamonds has been sent to prison for her role in the audacious heist at a luxury jewelry store in London’s tony Mayfair district. Lulu Lakatos, 60, was sentenced Wednesday to 5 1/2 years in prison after a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London found her guilty of conspiracy to steal. Lakatos was part of an international gang that fled to France after stealing the diamonds from Boodles on New Bond Street on March 10, 2016.

  • Outrage Grows After Deputies Beat Native American Man, Kill His Dog

    via YouTube/Inyo County Sheriff’s OfficeLast Saturday around 2 a.m., a pair of deputies in a tiny California city responded to a report of domestic violence at an apartment complex.But instead of finding the 911 caller or their alleged suspect, the cops tased, pepper-sprayed and beat a Native American man and shot and killed his dog.The disturbing encounter, captured in bystander video and body cam footage released by the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, has sparked outrage and divided residents in

  • Ohio woman attacks elderly Asian store owners after her card was declined

    A woman is wanted in Cleveland after going on a rampage at a local beauty store and attacking its elderly Asian owners over a failed purchase. Police said the woman was trying to buy something using a prepaid debit card, which was declined at the counter. In response, the store owners explained that they could not give her the items because her account didn't have any money.

  • Ex-Missouri police chief pleads guilty to beating man who allegedly tried to drown baby

    A defense attorney for the former chief says the guilty plea marks the next step in being able to “move forward with his life.”

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • QAnon-Loving Ex-Marine Accused in Capitol Riot Fled to Mexico as Feds Closed In

    U.S. District Court for the District of ColumbiaA QAnon-loving ex-Marine was still on parole for several crimes when he allegedly assaulted at least two police officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—and fled his California sober living home for Mexico as the FBI hunted him down.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast, which reveals new details about alleged insurrectionist James Burton McGrew, a Mississippi veteran and conspiracy theorist who was identifi

  • Family of botched robbery victim says she 'won't make it', decides to donate her organs

    An Asian mother who wound up in a coma after falling victim to an attempted robbery in New York City “won’t make it” out of her situation, according to her family. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, has remained in critical condition since the incident on July 17, which left her with a severe brain injury. This week her family closed their fundraiser and announced that she “won’t make it out of this.”

  • Cop facing felony charges after video of violent arrest released

    Officer John Haubert is seen in the video hitting Kyle Vinson with his gun at least seven times. Aurora's chief of police called the arrest, "a despicable act."

  • Conmen, a Cardinal, and His ‘Lady’ Take Center Stage in Explosive Vatican Trial

    REUTERS / Guglielmo MangiapaneROME—A most unusual trial kicked off inside a makeshift courtroom in Rome on Tuesday involving a cardinal with a penchant for lies, bankers who allegedly swindled charity funds, and a femme fatale spy who spent Vatican money—meant to buy freedom for an abducted nun—on Prada purses. Rather appropriately, the trial took place in a makeshift courtroom set up inside the historical Vatican Museums.How the Vatican Spent Millions on Elton John’s BiopicThe 487-page indictme

  • Body of missing woman discovered wrapped in plastic in basement, Oklahoma cops say

    Officers reportedly saw liquid leaking from a box below the home and insects escaping when they opened it.

  • Video Of Texas Officer Aggressively Arresting A Teenage Girl And Her Mom Is Causing Outrage

    A viral video of a deputy from the sheriff's office arresting a Black, teenage girl is causing controversy.

  • Fired Kentucky nurse, husband plead guilty in Capitol riot case. Sentencing next.

    Lori Vinson made headlines for saying she wasn’t sorry for entering the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot and “would do it again tomorrow.” She and her husband face sentencing next.

  • Woman exposes boyfriend's alleged cheating after noticing suspicious detail in his photo: 'You're dealing with betrayal'

    A TikTok user went viral after apparently catching her boyfriend being unfaithful.

  • Horror Movie Screening Ends With TikTok Star Badly Wounded, Teen Girl Dead

    Instagram/GoFundMeA teen social media influencer was on life support Wednesday, and his friend was dead, after suffering gunshot wounds during the screening of a horror film at a theater in a mall southeast of Los Angeles earlier this week.The Corona Police Department said that 19-year-old Anthony Barajas had attended a Monday night showing of The Forever Purge, with Rylee Goodrich, 18. Hours later, the bloodied pair were discovered by theater workers, who hadn’t heard any gunshots.According to

  • Home Depot uses Bluetooth to prevent stolen items from working and combat organized retail crime

    Home Depot Inc. is using Bluetooth to deter organized retail crime, such as coordinated groups that steal from the retailer and take the goods to pawnshops or resell them on online marketplaces. Home Depot (HD) is piloting the use of the technology on power tools at select stores across select states. A stolen item equipped with this Bluetooth technology won’t operate.

  • Texan said she killed homeless woman in self defense – but she’s charged with murder

    The 34-year-old was walking her dog when she shot the homeless woman, officials said.