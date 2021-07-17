Plea agreement still possible for former UI director charged with forgery, misuse of public money

Jul. 17—The prosecution and defense are still exploring the possibility of a plea agreement involving Tim Helmke, the former University of Idaho associate director of alumni relations who pleaded not guilty to forgery and misuse of public money by a public employee, but an agreement has yet to be documented, Latah County Prosecuting Attorney Bill Thompson said.

Helmke, 49, of Moscow, pleaded not guilty in April in Latah County Second District Court to two felony counts of forgery and one felony count of misuse of public money by a public employee.

Helmke allegedly made more than $2,700 in unauthorized purchases on his UI purchase card between 2019 and 2020, including two purchases he submitted false receipts for, according to court documents.

He allegedly used his UI purchase card to spend $2,768.34 at a Moscow Bear Boosters auction, Moscow Chamber of Commerce auction and Best Western Plus University Inn trivia night as well as on theater tickets and books, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony misuse of public funds in excess of $300 is 14 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony forgery is 14 years in prison.

Helmke's employment at the UI ended in October, UI spokesperson Jodi Walker said earlier this year.

Helmke resigned as Moscow Chamber of Commerce board president months ago.

Mike O'Brien, vice president of the chamber board of directors, said he is the acting president until the board elects a new president July 29.

Helmke was set for a change of plea and possible sentencing July 6 but that hearing was vacated, according to the Idaho Courts online portal. He is set for a status conference Aug. 9 in front of Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge. Katherine Hawkins, of Lewiston, is listed as Helmke's attorney.