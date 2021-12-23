Plea agreement struck in Halfway-area mobile home arson that caused $75K damage

A Hagerstown woman charged in connection with a June 15 fire that caused $75,000 damage to a mobile home in the Halfway area pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree malicious burning.

Katherine Ann Edwards, 67, entered the plea in Washington County Circuit Court under a plea agreement. In exchange, charges to be dropped include first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, conspiracy to commit first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000 and conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,000.

Edwards had been held without bail, but Washington County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brett R. Wilson ordered her freed Wednesday under presentence supervision. No sentencing date was immediately set.

She faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine, but Wilson noted that the prosecution has agreed to recommend a suspended sentence with no incarceration beyond the 184 days she has already spent in the Washington County Detention Center.

Edwards and codefendant Cheryl Diane Saunders, 40, of Williamsport, are charged in connection with the fire at Saunders' mother's home in the 16000 block of Warbler Court, according to charging documents filed by Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Ed Ernst.

Saunders is being held without bail and is scheduled for a jury trial Feb. 22 on the same charges, court records show.

Saunders' mother was living in a rehabilitation facility in Chambersburg, Pa., at the time of the fire, charging documents state.

A witness told Ernst that Saunders said "she wanted to burn the stuff in the mobile home instead of cleaning it. She said that she was stressed out about the mess inside," charging documents state.

Other witnesses said the two women were seen entering the mobile home, and that Saunders was seen leaving and getting into a red Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by a woman later identified as Edwards just before the fire broke out, according to the charging document filed against Edwards.

Ernst found heavy fire damage in a bedroom of the mobile home, but no evidence of electrical failures or anything in the room that would have spontaneously combusted. Other areas of the home sustained heat and smoke damage, the document states.

When Ernst went to the apartment complex where Edwards lives, he saw a group of four females and a red PT Cruiser in the parking lot. Edwards and Saunders were part of the group, and Edwards said the car was hers, the document states.

Edwards told Ernst that she took Saunders to the mobile home but did not get out of the car. She also said she didn't know what Saunders was doing inside, according to the document.

Both women denied any knowledge of the fire. They agreed to go to the Maryland State Police Barrack to speak with Ernst the next day, but they didn't show up for the interview, the document states.

West Virginia State Police arrested Saunders in Martinsburg, W.Va., on June 20, and the Washington County Warrant Task Force helped fire marshals arrest Edwards the next day.

A witness told Ernst that Edwards said she took Saunders to West Virginia because "she needed to get Cheryl away from the area because of the fire," the charging document states.

