Plea in AirBnB guns case

Apr. 27—LOCKPORT — A California man, accused of shipping guns and drugs to a Niagara Falls AirBnB, has taken a plea deal from Niagara County prosecutors.

Brock Goines, 34, from Cucamonga, California, pleaded guilty to charges of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He had originally been charged with just second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Goines, who has a prior felony conviction in his home state, faces up to 10 years behind bars when he is sentenced by Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek.

A co-defendant in the case, Haleigh Felton, 26, from Inglewood, California, had charges against her dropped as part of the plea deal.

Goines and Felton had rented a 25th Street AirBnB in February. But prior to their arrival, the short-term rental operator intercepted a package sent to the property by the couple.

The operator called Falls police and Narcotics Intelligence Division detectives, along with agents from the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force and the U.S. Marshals executed a search warrant on the package. They recovered two loaded Ruger LCP .380-caliber pistols, a quantity of suspected marijuana and more than 500 narcotic pain pills.

Neither police nor prosecutors have indicated what they believe led Goines to bring drugs and guns to the Falls.