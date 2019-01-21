A Plea to Aurora Cannabis: Stop Diluting Your Shareholders

Last year, the marijuana industry broke through countless barriers. Having been viewed as a taboo industry previously, the legalization of recreational weed in Canada legitimatized cannabis as an investable industry. Within the next couple of years, Canada's legal pot industry could be generating north of $5 billion in added annual sales.

However, the marijuana industry gaining validity like never before didn't translate into guaranteed success for pot stocks. While some did quite well, many fell flat, including the projected largest producer when at full capacity, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB). Shares of Aurora Cannabis lost 35% of their value in 2018, despite Canada's game-changing legalization.

A jar filled with cannabis buds that's lying atop a fanned pile of twenty dollar bills. More

The makings of an industry giant?

On the surface, Aurora Cannabis looks like a surefire success story. Market share is incredibly important in the early going, and no grower is expected to generate as much weed annually as Aurora Cannabis. Already producing at an annual run rate of 100,000 kilograms, Aurora claims that it'll eventually deliver in excess of 500,000 kilograms per year, although yours truly sees closer to 700,000 kilograms annually following its recent acquisitions. Being able to deliver so much marijuana annually means it'll likely be a beacon for long-term supply deals, and it could become an attractive partner for brand-name beverage, tobacco, and/or pharmaceutical companies.

Aurora should also, presumably, benefit from economies of scale. Growing costs on a per-gram basis tend to be high at the moment, but they're expected to decline over time as the company's infrastructure is put into place. Essentially, the more cannabis Aurora produces, the higher its margins could go as a result of falling production costs.

The company has also done a pretty good job of differentiating its product portfolio and revenue streams. For instance, Aurora has placed an emphasis on high margin cannabis oils with the launch of softgel capsules. Also, its acquisition of Larssen, a consulting, engineering, and construction firm for greenhouses, internalizes some of its construction costs while providing an ancillary stream of revenue.

In many ways Aurora Cannabis has the makings of a cannabis giant... if not for its ongoing dilution.