Plea bargain ends jury trial that hinged on self defense: gun vs. brass knuckles

Dec. 8—A man who shot and wounded a would-be assailant who was rushing him with brass knuckles avoided any felony convictions this week when lawyers short-circuited his trial and agreed to a last-minute plea bargain.

Self-defense was a key topic when a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury heard opening arguments in the case.

The jury also visited the Sundial Avenue basketball court in Manchester where Manchester resident Kyle Bell, 25, shot and wounded Jesse Doyle in August 2020.

But with Doyle facing his own legal problems and his cooperation in question, prosecutors and Bell's defense attorney worked out about a plea bargain before testimony started.

Prosecutors dropped felony charges of assault, threatening and reckless conduct charges as well as an unrelated habitual offender charge. Bell pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct.

He also agreed to not possess a firearm for five years.

Bell claimed he acted in self-defense, a claim bolstered by police body cam video that showed the brass knuckles lying beside Doyle after the shooting, even though police never recovered them.

Bell's trial took place in the aftermath of two trials that gained national attention and hinged on self-defense — the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Wisconsin and the trial of the three killers of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

"The idea of self-defense. I believe, is well respected in the community," said Bell's defense attorney, public defender Julian Jefferson. During jury selection, several would-be jurors expressed skepticism of self-defense claims by a defendant but were also willing to listen to and consider the facts, Jefferson said.

The prosecutor in the case, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Patrick Ives, stressed that self-defense was never proved, and Bell pleaded guilty to discharging a gun in a parking lot in a residential area with other people present.

"It represents his decision-making process in that instance was not appropriate and unlawful," Ives said. Previously, Bell had been unwilling to take responsibility for any aspect of the shooting, Ives said.

Story continues

According to both lawyers, Bell was playing a pickup game at the indoor basketball courts once associated with Hesser College. His trash-talking aggravated Doyle's nephew, who told his uncle.

Doyle confronted Bell, and they moved their dispute to an outside parking lot.

Jefferson said Doyle rushed Bell even as Bell showed a 9 mm handgun and warned he would shoot.

Bell was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and spent eight days in jail before being released on bail.

Meanwhile, Doyle's cooperation appeared doubtful. Prosecutors had a judge issue a material witness warrant for him, although Doyle did appear in court on his own, Ives said.

Both lawyers said the police body cam video recently surfaced that indicated that Doyle likely had brass knuckles when shot. That posed a problem for prosecutors because Doyle, a convicted felon, would be admitting to a crime — possession of a deadly weapon by a felon — if he testified.

That would require a separate hearing before a judge. Before that could take place, the prosecution and defense team reached the plea bargain, Ives said.

Doyle is currently facing felony drug possession charges from July. Ives said he faces no charges "at this time" for possession of brass knuckles.