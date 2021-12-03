Plea bargain in works in child rape trial

Dec. 2—LIMA — A jury trial scheduled next week for Scott Steffes, charged with 62 counts of rape, unlawful sexual contact and other sex-related crimes against young boys, is unlikely to take place following a request from attorneys to postpone the proceedings.

A joint motion seeking the postponement was filed earlier this week by Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Destiny Caldwell and Assistant Ohio Public Defender Kirk McVay. The motion stated that "meaningful plea negotiations" are currently underway between the parties and that the continuance would "serve the interest of fairness and justice in this case."

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed is out of town and has not ruled on the motion but it is unlikely he will overrule the request.

Steffes, 39, of Lima, is charged with two counts of rape, 25 counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, 28 counts of sexual battery, six counts of felonious assault and a single count of tampering with evidence.

Steffes' domestic partner, Jeremy Kindle, 35, pleaded guilty last month to five counts of felonious assaults and nine counts of sexual battery, all felonies of the second degree; and five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and a single count of tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies. He will be sentenced Jan. 3.

The indictments against Steffes and Kindle allege the two had engaged in sexual conduct with minors over a series of incidents taking place from 2016 to 2018. Their arrests also led to the termination of Cynthia Scanland, executive director of the Allen County Children Services. Scanland faces criminal charges connected with the incidents.