Plea in child rape nets 25 years at 100%

Feb. 24—Andre Vincent D'Agostino, 23, told the truth about his hook-up with a child met through an internet adult dating site. The lack of judgment means he will spend more time in prison than he has lived.

D'Agostino stood before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray Tuesday charged with two counts of rape of a child. He told investigators from Cumberland and Roane counties he did it.

D'Agostino told judge Bray he was guilty. His attorney, Public Defender Laura Dykes, stood by his side as the defendant pled guilty to one count of rape of a child and accepted a 25-year prison sentence to be served at 100% followed by lifetime community supervision of the sex offender registry.

As required by state law, it fell on Assistant District Attorney Caroline Knight to provide a statement of facts with the option of calling witnesses. It is required by prosecutors to present to the court enough evidence against a defendant that would most probably result in a jury conviction, if a trial were held. D'Agostino's guilt was never in question.

The second count of rape of a child was dropped as a result of the plea. D'Agostino still faces charges in the same case in Roane County.

Knight called Sheriff's Office Investigator Tom Howard as the only witness. He testified on July 8, 2020, he was contacted by Roane County investigators and Roane County Assistant District Attorney Courtney Day to meet at a Choctaw Dr. residence to assist with execution of a search warrant.

D'Agostino was present and signed a waiver of rights to talk with investigators.

He explained to the investigators he met the girl through an internet adult dating site who portrayed herself as being 18.

After the two met, D'Agostino told investigators he believed the girl to be age 17 and once the two started having sexual relations, the girl told D'Agostino she was only 12.

The girl — and D'Agostino — told investigators he responded, "It is too late now." D'Agostino was 21 at that time. The two reportedly engaged in sex multiple times at locations in Cumberland and Rhea counties.

Investigators seized a comforter from D'Agostino that tested positive for DNA from both persons and a towel that had body fluids that matched to D'Agostino.

When Knight's questions got into the medical evidence of the case including an examination at East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Dykes rose and told the judge she felt like the solicited testimony had crossed the line of what was required.

"The facts are he had sex with a 12-year-old," Dykes told the judge. "There is much more to it than that. There are a lot of facts in this case."

The questioning of Howard ended shortly after and D'Agostino entered his plea.

The option of accepting the state's sentencing agreement versus taking a chance with a jury trial, where more time could be added, weighed in the decision to plead guilty.

Dykes said after the hearing D'Agostino's problem with a defense was, "He was honest ... he told the truth."

D'Agostino has already served time in jail from Sept. 2, 2020, to Tuesday's date and will receive credit for that time toward his sentence.

Knight told the judge that the child's guardian was in agreement with the plea agreement, citing the length of sentence and that the plea would spare the now-teen from having to testify in open court.

Knight added that child's guardian reported the child is doing well.

