Plea to come in alleged deputy assault

Nov. 30—CATLETTSBURG — One brother accused of brawling with Boyd County Sheriff's deputies over the summer had his trial date discarded on Thursday, hoping his case can reach a resolution through mediation next week.

Mark E. Hicks, 63, was indicted alongside his brother, Mitchell Hicks, 48, both of Ashland, on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, third-degree assault on an officer and first-degree strangulation.

Previous reports stated the brothers struggled with deputies after they responded to an Ironville residence regarding a domestic dispute in July.

The two brothers were accused of throwing down with deputies during their arrest attempt, with the elder Hicks accused of placing one of the officers in a headlock, according to previous reports.

On Thursday, Hicks appeared via video conference from the Boyd County Detention Center, seemingly surprising his attorney, Michael Curtis, who mentioned he thought Hicks had been released.

"He's still in jail," Curtis asked, adding an order modifying his bond should have been signed and entered.

Boyd Circuit Judge John Vincent acknowledged the bond modification, agreed on by both him and the Commonwealth's office, adding it had been electronically filed by a clerk on the same day as the scheduled pre-trial conference on Thursday.

"You'll be out today," Curtis told Hicks.

Curtis said Hicks's current trial date set for Dec. 11 would need to be scratched out, betting on a mediation next week to result in a plea deal.

After Vincent pitched a handful of open dockets for Hicks to enter a possible guilty plea, Vincent and Curtis reached Jan. 18 as the date to review Hicks's case and possible change of plea.

At this time of writing, Hicks is not in custody, however his brother, Mitchell, remains.

Mitchell is represented by David Mussetter, who is tied up with a federal trial in Covington.

Mitchell is scheduled to appear back on the docket Dec. 14.

