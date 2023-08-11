Plea to come in cinder block assault

Aug. 11—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man accused of assault after striking a child when he allegedly threw a cinder block through a residential window was arraigned in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday.

Charles C. Crumpton, 20, is charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree wanton endangerment — adding up to 15 years in prison, if convicted.

Previous reports say a family reported a cinder block came through their window around 10 p.m. while the family was seated around a kitchen table.

The cinder block allegedly struck the 8-year-old on the shoulder and broken glass hit her neck, causing injuries.

Police said Crumpton was believed to be intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to previous reports.

Attorney David Mussetter said on Friday he hopes to be able to reach an agreed resolution shortly, waived a formal reading of the charges and entered a not guilty plea on Crumpton's behalf.

Crumpton will reappear for a pre-trial conference on Sept. 27, potentially with a change of plea.

