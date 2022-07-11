New plea date in murder case of teen Zebb Quinn who vanished from Asheville in 2000

ASHEVILLE - A new date has been scheduled for a possible plea deal in one of the area's most notorious cases involving the disappearance of a teenager and his alleged murder by an acquaintance.

Robert Jason Owens was set to appear in Buncombe Superior Court July 11 for a potential plea to resolve the more than 22-year-old case involving Zebb Quinn, according to one of his defense attorneys.

Instead, attorneys huddled and set a new potential date for July 25, said North Carolina Assistant Capital Defender Victoria Jayne and District Attorney Todd Williams.

A reward poster for Zebb Quinn from 2000.

Owens, who goes by "Jason" was charged in 2017 with murdering his friend Quinn, who was 18 at the time. Quinn was last seen Jan. 2, 2000.

Owens has told police that a family member killed Quinn then dismembered and burned his remains, according to defense court filings. Owens told investigators that evidence could be found in Bent Creek Experimental Forest, part of Pisgah National Forest near Asheville, said Jayne and co-counsel Sean Devereux, an Asheville criminal defense attorney, in the 2018 filings.

Jayne and Williams said the case could not proceed July 11 because Quinn's mother, Denise Vlahakis, was not available.

Previous coverage: Robert Jason Owens indicted in Zebb Quinn homicide

Other news: COVID stalls Asheville, Buncombe cases, including 'murder, rape, robbery'

Jayne declined to say what the plea might be but expressed confidence a deal would be reached.

"I can tell you that we have been informed that today's continuance is only a scheduling matter. We have been told that everybody is in agreement on our resolution to this case," she said.

But Williams declined to comment on the likelihood of a resolution. Both he and Jayne said the date could change depending on factors such as the availability of Quinn's family. Vlahakis did not respond to messages from the Citizen Times.

"July 25 is a possibility, but I can’t confirm that at this time," the district attorney said.

Story continues

At the time he was charged, Owens was already incarcerated after being convicted for the 2015 murders of Cristie Schoen Codd, Joseph “J.T.” Codd and their unborn child at their Leicester home. Owens, 42, was sentenced in 2017 to a minimum of 59.5 years to a maximum of 74.5 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

After Quinn’s disappearance almost 23 years ago, Owens was among those named as persons of interest by Asheville police.

Accused Robert Owens

Related coverage: Owens pleads guilty to Codd killings, avoids death penalty

In 2015, a few months after Owens’ arrest in the Codds case, officers searched a portion of Bent Creek Experimental Forest.

In court documents, Owens' defense attorneys said he told them about Quinn’s fate shortly after they were appointed to defend him in the Codds’ case.

Owens told them a family member, whom neither the defense nor the prosecution name in official documents, killed Quinn and then dismembered him and burned the remains, they said.

Jayne and Devereux said they gave prosecutors and law enforcement a "detailed account of Quinn's death," including evidence might be found in Bent Creek, they said.

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: New plea date for teen's murder case; vanished from Asheville in 2000