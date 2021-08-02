Plea deal accepted in assault of Lima man

Aug. 2—LIMA — A Lima man charged with felonies of the first and second degrees in connection with an assault that left another man with staples in his head and stitches in his chin pleaded guilty Monday to drastically reduced charges.

Raquan White, 29, of Lima, was indicted in January on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault. The indictment alleged that White on Nov. 29 caused serious physical harm to Jaden Custer.

In court on Monday, White accepted a deal from prosecutors that called for him to plead guilty to an amended count of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony, in exchange for the dismissal of all remaining charges.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set White's sentencing date for Sept. 10.

According to court documents, White and Kemarus Michael were involved in the attack on Custer.

Lima police were dispatched Nov. 29 to the 400 block of Marian Avenue in reference to an assault. Officers located Custer and noticed he had visible injuries and was bleeding. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and received eight staples on his head and four stitches to his chin.

Custer told police he was picked up by some friends, including White, and that they went to the Gold Star gas station on West North Street. There was a disagreement over money following the purchase of items inside the store, and Custer began walking north on Metcalf Street.

At the corner of Metcalf Street and Marian Avenue, Michael reportedly came from the alley and punched Custer in the face, police documents show. Custer told police Michael and White held him against a car and hit him on the head with a glass bottle before taking approximately $50 from his pockets and his Apple iPhone cell phone.

Michael was indicted in March on charges of aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He pleaded guilty in May to a second-degree felony count of felonious assault and was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison.

Through his former attorney, Christopher Bucio of Dayton, White earlier this year alleged his role in the incident was a matter of self-defense.

Bucio withdrew as White's attorney in April, and Attorney Chima Ekeh took over the case.