Plea deal accepted in domestic violence case

Aug. 21—LIMA — A Lima man charged with felony counts of strangulation, abduction and domestic violence on Monday agreed to a 30-month prison term offered by prosecutors.

One week ahead of his scheduled jury trial, Verronald Brown, 34, agreed to resolve his case by pleading guilty to the domestic violence charge, a third-degree felony. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Josh Carp said the state would dismiss the remaining counts in exchange for Brown's plea and the stipulated prison sentence.

The Lima man had "at least two prior convictions for domestic violence" on his criminal record, said Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed.

According to court records, Lima police officers were dispatched shortly before midnight on May 31 to the 2300 block of North Cole Street in reference to a domestic dispute. The caller advised police that Brown had broken items in the house and assaulted and strangled a female. Upon their arrival police found the alleged victim to be out of breath and frantic. She said she and Brown had lived together for two years and that he becomes aggressive and physical when drunk.

On the night of the incident, according to court documents, Brown began to strangle the woman several times before she escaped. She was treated at a Lima hospital for her injuries.

Carp said his office has had almost no communication with the victim since the incident and noted the woman had failed to appear at an earlier hearing despite a subpoena requiring her presence.

Brown told police he didn't remember what happened because he was intoxicated and had blacked out.

Asked by the judge prior to sentencing if he had anything to say in his own defense, Brown in a soft voice said simply, "I do things when I drink."

Brown will be eligible to apply for a judicial release from prison after serving six months of his sentence.