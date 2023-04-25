Plea deal brings Wellington 'clown' murder case to an end, 32 years after woman's death

WEST PALM BEACH — Sheila Keen-Warren, accused of dressing as a clown and fatally shooting Marlene Warren on her Wellington doorstep in 1990, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday. Her defense attorney says she will be in prison for less than a year.

Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer accepted her guilty plea Tuesday in exchange for a 12-year prison sentence, with credit for the 3,039 days she remained in jail since her arrest. Defense attorney Greg Rosenfeld said Keen-Warren will be released from prison in about 10 months, thanks to “gain time” laws that existed when the crime occurred.

Gain time incentivizes good behavior, promising to shave time off a convicted inmate’s prison sentence for each month they remained incarcerated without incident.

"This is a huge win," Rosenfeld said outside of the courtroom. "When she was arrested, the state of Florida wanted to execute her... now she's going home in 10 months."

Marlene Warren's son, Joe Ahrens, watched the hearing over Zoom. His message for Keen-Warren was brief: May God be with her.

True Crime stories: Killer clown fatally shoots woman at front door in Wellington

'My friends were fearful': Clown murder shattered Wellington’s innocence

Who's who: Killer clown: Meet the key players in the trial of woman accused of murdering Marlene Warren

Marlene Warren was shot in the doorway of her Wellington Aero Club home on May 26, 1990, and died several days later. Witnesses, including her son, said the killer dressed as a clown and offered Warren balloons and flowers before shooting her in the face. The shooter fled in a white Chrysler LeBaron that was believed to have been found days later.

Court records indicate the original investigators suspected Keen-Warren of the crime, but did not have enough evidence to arrest her in connection to the shooting. Several people believed she was having an affair with Marlene Warren's husband, Michael. The couple worked together at his used-car lot and married years after Marlene Warren's murder.

Story continues

The case had long grown cold by the time lead Detective Paige McCann of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took over in 2013. She discovered a 6- to 8-inch fiber among the crime-scene evidence that Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott said linked Keen-Warren to the murder of her lover's wife.

Keen-Warren was arrested in Virginia, where she was living with Michael Warren, in 2017. She has remained in the Palm Beach County Jail ever since in "near solitary confinement," her attorneys said.

The integrity of that fiber and other evidence key to the prosecutor's case fell under intense scrutiny by Keen-Warren's defense attorneys, Rosenfeld, Amy Morse and Jesse Isom, in the months leading to her trial.

Marlene Warren

Jury selection for the first-degree murder case was scheduled to start May 12.

A slew of logistical problems delayed the trial several times from its original start date in early 2020, including COVID-19 and belated discoveries by prosecutors and Keen-Warren's attorneys. Tracking down witnesses, many of whom have since moved from Palm Beach County or forgotten key details of the case, delayed the trial further.

The case changed hands multiple times in the process — neither the original judge, defense attorney nor prosecutor remained by the time Keen Warren pleaded guilty.

Tuesday’s hearing took place quietly and without fanfare, squeezed into the lunch break of another murder trial and with no advanced notice on the court’s daily calendar of hearings. Attorneys appeared surprised by the few reporters who awaited them inside.

This story will be updated. Check back to www.PalmBeachPost.com.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Killer clown trial in Florida: Sheila Keen Warren pleads guilty