Plea deal closes out 3 cases

Nov. 3—GREENSBURG — Donald L. Lockherd was recently convicted pursuant to a plea agreement that resolved three cases in front of Decatur Circuit Court Judge Tim Day.

According to a news release from Decatur County Prosecutor Nathan Harter, Lockherd pleaded guilty as charged to Robbery, a Level 3 Felony, for events occurring in May 2021.

He also pleaded guilty as charged to Failing to Register as a Sex Offender, a Level 6 Felony, for failing to register over a period of time in April 2021.

Lockherd acknowledged that by committing those crimes he had violated his probation in a 2019 criminal case.

Lockherd also was found guilty of being an Habitual Offender under Indiana law.

Harter stated the total sentence was for just over 10 years, with just over a year for the failure to register, and nine years for the robbery and habitual offender enhancement.

"This sentence will be served behind bars at the Indiana Department of Correction. The plea deal that I offered took into account that Mr. Lockherd already had a history of failing to register and failing at probation. To his credit, Mr. Lockherd did take responsibility for his actions early in the process," Harter said.

Harter wants to recognize law enforcement personnel for their hard work on these cases, specifically lead investigator on the robbery case Greensburg Police Officer Stephen Hershberger and Decatur County Sheriff's Deputy Dalton Jones for his efforts to manage the sex offender registry in Decatur County.

"I am grateful that this case did not result in any physical harm to the victims," Harter said. "There is no doubt that Mr. Lockherd created a dangerous situation for himself, the victims, and our brave law enforcement officers." — Information provided