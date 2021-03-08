Plea deal discussed for woman accused of helping husband cover up murder

Mia Summerson, The Keene Sentinel, N.H.
·2 min read

Mar. 8—A plea deal for the woman accused of falsifying evidence in the September murder of Keene man Jonathan Amerault is expected by the end of the month, prosecutors said Monday.

In a dispositional hearing in Coos County Superior Court, Senior Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati said that attorneys plan to meet Wednesday to discuss a possible plea deal for Britany Barron. Barron, 31, is accused of concealing evidence related to Amerault's murder, which her husband, Armando Barron, 31, has been charged with.

According to a police affidavit, Barron told officers that after Armando Barron fatally shot Amerault, she decapitated him and attempted to hide his body on her husband's orders.

Agati said the state is still waiting for lab results, which is the reason for the delay in making an offer. He said the state has been told not to expect more results from the lab until the middle of March or early April.

"I think realistically, for us to be able to get an offer, I believe that we'll be able to do it by the end of the month," he said. "But I know with attorney [Richard] Guerriero, the issue may be for him to know whether or not to accept the offer may require him to wait until he has the rest of these materials, the same materials we are also waiting for."

Guerierro, Barron's defense attorney, has filed a motion demanding a speedy trial, citing the fact that his client has been incarcerated since September. She was denied bail last month by Judge Peter Bornstein, who said he felt Barron is a risk to the public because, according to police, she did not take action stop her husband's efforts to cover up the crime.

However, prosecutors have said that due to delays, a trial likely would not begin until the fall. On Monday, Agati said the trial would be expected to last five to seven days.

The attorneys agreed to submit a new schedule of deadlines reflecting the lab delays.

Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson

