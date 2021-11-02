Plea deal ends decade-old case against Trevor Dooley in Valrico shooting

TAMPA — The legal odyssey of Trevor Dooley, who shot a man 11 years ago at a Valrico neighborhood basketball court, came to an end Tuesday as lawyers for the state and Dooley’s defense made a deal that adds three years of probation to time he already has served.

Prosecutors recently offered the deal to Dooley, who at 80 has faced a manslaughter charge for more than a decade. A jury found him guilty in a 2012 trial but an appeals court overturned the conviction. The case had been moving toward a new trial in November but word of a resolution surfaced in recent weeks.

The judge in the case asked first whether the family of the man Dooley killed would accept the deal. Reluctantly, they said, they do, and Dooley changed his plea to guilty.

Kanina Eurez, the widow of the victim, told the Tampa Bay Times last week that the family had agreed to the proposed resolution, but they were not happy about it.

The crime occurred Sept. 26, 2010.

David James, a 41-year-old Air Force veteran, was playing basketball with his 8-year-old daughter, Danielle, at their neighborhood court in the Twin Lakes subdivision in Valrico. Dooley, a school bus driver, lived across the road. He noticed a teenage skateboarder and emerged from his home to tell him he wasn’t allowed to skate on the basketball court.

James told Dooley he’d given the teen permission to use the other end of the court. Dooley went back into his garage, but emerged minutes later and walked to the edge of the court. The two men argued.

Dooley, according to court records, lifted his shirt, showing the butt of a Kel-Tec 32 pistol. Dooley turned and began to walk back toward his house. James turned him around to continue the argument, according to court records. The two began to fight.

Amid the struggle, Dooley pulled his gun. James tried to grab it, according to court records. Dooley shot him in the chest. James died soon after.

In court, Dooley invoked Florida’s stand your ground self-defense law.

Judge Ashley Moody, who a few years later would become Florida’s attorney general, denied the claim. Dooley argued self-defense again at his 2012 trial, telling a jury that he was struggling to fend off a man much younger and bigger than he was.

The jury found him guilty. The judge later sentenced him to eight years in prison and he eventually served about two years.

But then came an appeal where concerns were raised that the jury in his trial received erroneous instructions about the justifiable use of deadly force. Dooley was freed on $100,000 bond during the appeal and his conviction was overturned.