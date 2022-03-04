Plea deal expected in Rusk County double murder case

Mar. 4—LADYSMITH — A plea agreement has been reached in a double murder case in Rusk County Court, ahead of the trial that was to begin next month.

Adam J. Rosolowski, 22, of Phillips, and Joseph W. Falk, 19, are charged in the June 2020 fatal shooting of two elderly people in rural Conrath. The victims were Rosolowski's grandparents: 73-year-old Robert D. Rosolowski and 70-year-old Bonnie M. Rosolowski. The trial, which has been postponed twice, was slated to begin April 11.

However, at a hearing this week, Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna informed Judge Steven Anderson that a plea agreement has been reached, and Anderson has removed the trial from the court calendar. Barna could not be reached for comment this week. Instead, a plea hearing has been set for 10 a.m. on April 11.

Rosolowski entered a not guilty plea in September 2020. He is held in jail on a $1 million cash bail.

Falk has been held on a $500,000 cash bond since his arrest in June 2020. Falk withdrew his plea in September 2021 of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and Judge Anderson had planned for a single trial for both men.

The fatal shooting happened at Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski's home, N2208 Market Road, in rural Conrath on June 6, 2020.

Three people were apprehended: Falk, Adam Rosolowski and a minor, who was considered to be a "getaway driver."

According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski, Falk and the minor went to Rosolowski's grandparent's house to kill them "because he says they messed up his life." Rosolowski shot his grandmother, while Falk fired shots at both victims.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office was sent to the home — located 16 miles southeast of Ladysmith — after family members visited the property and discovered the Rosolowskis were dead. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Department of Justice assisted the Rusk County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Adam Rosolowski had led police on a high-speed chase in Price County on June 5, 2020, and was arrested; he was already in jail when his grandparents' bodies were discovered.

Robert Rosolowski served on the board of the town of Marshall and was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District.