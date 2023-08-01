Plea deal leads to courtroom debate as pair trades life terms for 40 years in Erie murder

A plea deal meant Michael J. Toles and Melissa A. Seaman, who were once boyfriend and girlfriend, knew what prison sentences they were all but certain to receive when they walked into the courtroom of Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender.

The deal still faced challenges.

Toles, 26, and Seaman, 23, both pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in June for their involvement in a robbery scheme that ended with the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Erie resident Devin Way in January 2020.

Seaman admitted to helping set up the ruse in which she and the other defendants planned to steal marijuana and what turned out to be $400 from Way. Toles admitted to holding a gun on Way as the plot unraveled moments before Way was shot to death.

As part of the plea deal, the Erie County District Attorney's Office agreed to let Toles and Seaman, in exchange for their cooperation, plead guilty to third-degree murder rather than get convicted of second-degree murder. The prosecution and defense agreed to recommended sentences of 12½ to 40 years in state prison for both Toles and Seaman.

Erie police officers and firefighters respond to the scene of the fatal shooting of Devin Way outside his residence in the 300 block of Southgate Drive on Jan. 19, 2020.

If they had been convicted of second-degree murder — a homicide committed during a robbery or other felony, regardless of intent — Toles and Seaman would have both been sentenced to mandatory life terms with no chance for parole. Third-degree murder — an unlawful killing with malice — carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in state prison.

Despite the agreed-upon sentence, dissent surfaced in court before Brabender sentenced the pair on Monday.

The defense wanted less time for both Seaman and Toles, arguing that their cooperation led to the convictions of two other defendants for second-degree murder in the case. They are Jakwaris Robison, 27, and Marshawn Williams, 26, found guilty at trial in March 2021 and sentenced a month later to life plus additional time with no parole.

The cooperation "was substantial," said Toles' lawyer, Kelvin Morris, of Pittsburgh.

Devin Way, 26, was fatally shot in Erie on Jan. 19, 2020, as four people tried to rob him of marijuana and cash. The four were all convicted — two at trial and two through guilty pleas.

Seaman's lawyer, Anthony Rodriques, asked for a similar reprieve.

The family of Way, the victim, wanted more time for both Seaman and Toles, arguing that they still deserved life sentences despite their testimony against the other two co-defendants.

"You are responsible for our everlasting pain," one of Way's aunts, Kellie Tokar, said to Seaman and Toles as she spoke in court and held a small purse that contained her brother's ashes.

"I throw everything at your feet," Tokar said. "We aren't grateful. We don't forgive you. We never will."

Judge accepts recommended sentence for two defendants

The prosecutor on the case, Deputy District Attorney Jeremy Lightner, commented in court that the recommended sentence pleased neither Way's family nor the defense lawyers. He said his office, after meeting with Way's family and the defense, negotiated a deal designed to balance the two main factors — the seriousness of the pair's crimes and the value of their cooperation.

Lightner told Brabender that the prosecution was not discounting the roles that Toles and Seaman played in Way's killing. But the plea deal, he said, recognizes that "their cooperation has made Erie safer" by aiding in the convictions of Robison and Williams.

Lightner called Robison and Williams "evil." Then he turned to Seaman and Toles.

"These two, I don't believe are evil, but they are willing to go along with evil and commit heinous acts," Lightner said in court.

Brabender accepted the recommended sentence of 12½ to 40 years, which includes Seaman and Toles getting credit for the approximately 3½ year they spent at the Erie County Prison without bond following their arrests. They will be eligible for parole after they complete their minimum sentences.

Brabender said Seaman and Toles got their big break by getting the chance to plead guilty to third-degree murder rather tha getting convicted of second-degree murder, the charge they originally faced.

"That is pretty good mitigation," Brabender said.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender sentenced Melissa Seaman and Michael Toles in accordance with their plea deals for third-degree murder.

"You set in motion what happened here," Brabender told the two, referring to Way's death. He also told the two they made "the right choice to testify."

As part of the plea deal, Brabender accepted the prosecution's request that he ask the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections to have Toles incarcerated in another state. The arrangement is meant to avoid the assaults that Toles said he has experienced since he has been in prison following his arrest.

Seaman and Toles apologized.

His family, Toles said, "did not raise me to be in a situation like this."

Seaman's eyes filled with tears as she listened to her relatives, including her 10-year-old brother, describe her as a good-hearted person.

"I didn't mean for any of this to happen," Seaman said. Referring to the plan to rob Way, she said, "I know what I intended to happen was horrible."

A plot aimed at theft of marijuana and money

Way was killed on Jan. 19, 2020, outside his residence on Southgate Drive near Usonia Avenue, off Peach Street and just north of West Grandview Boulevard. The prosecution alleged that Jakwaris Robison fatally shot Way and that Marshawn Williams was the leader of the robbery plot.

On Jan. 19, 2020, Erie police officers and firefighters and emergency workers converge on a car that contained Michael Toles, who suffered a gunshot wound during the deadly robbery of Devin Way moments earlier. Toles tried to flee in the car, which got stuck in the snow behind the Taco Bell restaurant in the 4300 block of Peach Street, not far from the shooting scene.

Way was shot during a struggle over marijuana inside a car the four had taken to Way's house, according to police. The District Attorney's Office, using Toles and Seaman as their key witnesses, alleged that Robison fired the four gunshots that killed Way after Way and Toles wrestled over a gun that Toles had pulled on Way.

The evidence showed that Williams was driving the car. Williams and Robison did not testify at trial, though Robison's lawyer argued that Toles was the shooter.

Toles was shot during the episode. A bullet ended up lodged in his right forearm and he suffered a grazing bullet wound to the right thigh, but the injuries led to no lasting damage, Toles testified at trial. He said Way fell out of the car after he suffered the fatal shots.

During their testimony, Toles and Seaman — who were dating at the time of the fatal robbery — each said they were guilty of second-degree murder.

Weeks earlier, Seaman and Toles were part of another fatal heist

Toles and Seaman testified in another case that ended with the fatal shooting of an Erie resident in a botched attempt at robbing that victim of marijuana. The victim in that case was Patric Phillips, 25, killed on Dec. 7, 2019, at his residence at East 24th and Wayne streets.

Seaman and Toles were not charged in that case, which ended with the convictions of four defendants, including Marshawn Williams, who was also convicted in Way's death. Williams was convicted of second-degree murder in Phillips' death and is serving an additional sentence of life without parole in that case.

In the Phillips case, Toles' testimony included statements about discussions that Williams had concerning the scheme to steal marijuana. Seaman testified about her knowledge of the robbery plot — she called it a "lick" — and what she knew about Phillips' death from Williams and Toles.

At Monday's sentencing, Way's relatives said they were angry that Toles and Seaman went ahead with the plot aimed at Way weeks after Phillips was killed in a similar scheme.

"Apparently, you didn't care," said Way's stepgrandmother, Barbara Way.

Lightner, the prosecutor, said Seaman and Toles participated in the deadly plots because they idolized a gangster-like lifestyle, like something out of the movies. He said the schemes were not about the money, emphasizing that Devin Way was killed over $400.

"They wanted to rob people," Lightner said of Seaman and Toles, "because robbing people is cool."

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella.

