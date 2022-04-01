Plea deal may be developing in 'We Build the Wall' fraud, money laundering and tax cases

MIRAMAR BEACH — Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York say that local wounded warrior Brian Kolfage and another defendant in a fraud and money laundering conspiracy case connected to a nonprofit organization founded by Kolfage " ... have reached agreements in principle with the Government to enter pleas of guilty to certain charges in this case ... '."

Additionally, the New York prosecutors state in a March 25 court filing that "agreements in principle" for guilty pleas on federal tax charges that Kolfage faces in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida, set to be transferred to the Southern District of New York, also have been reached.

'An injustice?': Kolfage says politics, misunderstanding behind fraud conspiracy indictment

However, Kolfage contended in a Tuesday text message that there have "been no such agreements yet," and that he and his counsel have "only said we would entertain one (a proposed plea deal)" and they "haven't seen anything" from the government.

Kolfage, an Air Force veteran who lost both legs and part of his right hand and forearm in a 2004 rocket attack while he was serving in Iraq, subsequently became involved in a number of conservative enterprises, including a nonprofit organization he founded that is at the center of his legal troubles.

The New York prosecutors' filing goes on to contend that "(t)he parties are in the process of formalizing their agreements and will submit executed copies thereof to the Court as soon as possible."

Phone calls placed to the media offices of the U.S. Attorney's offices in the Southern District of New York and the Northern District of Florida seeking further comment on any plea deals had not been returned as of early Thursday afternoon.

However, the March 25 filing by prosecutors prompted U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in New York to file an order Monday reading, in part, that "... the Court shall inform the parties how it shall proceed with regard to scheduling the change of plea proceedings for those defendants in due course."

Story continues

Air Force veteran and wounded warrior Brian Kolfage speaks with supporters following an appearance in U.S. District Court in Pensacola. There are indications that there are plea negotiations proceeding with Kolfage in connection with federal charges in New York and Florida.

The other defendant in the New York case, Colorado businessman Timothy Shea, also was indicted in August 2020 by a Southern District of New York grand jury on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with money donated to the Kolfage-founded Florida nonprofit organization We Build The Wall Inc. (WBTW).

WBTW collected millions of dollars as part of what was billed as an effort to privately fund construction of sections of wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Not guilty plea: Brian Kolfage enters not guilty plea on federal tax charges, greets supportive crowd

Kolfage is alleged to have improperly received $350,000 in the scheme, while a former co-defendant, former Trump White House political strategist Steve Bannon, is alleged to have had $1 million in WBTW donations steered to a separate nonprofit organization under his control.

Bannon was pardoned in January 2021 by former President Donald Trump in the last hours of his administration.

A fourth co-defendant in the case, Florida financier Andrew Badolato, is still scheduled to go to trial May 16, according to information from the Southern District of New York court.

At one point in the case, Kolfage had been set to go to trial on the New York charges on May 16, with his Florida charges set for trial on Sept. 6 in U.S. District Court in Pensacola.

In Florida, Kolfage is charged with filing a false tax return and with wire fraud in connection with the electronic filing of that return. More specifically, he is alleged to have received hundreds of thousands of dollars from multiple organizations — including WBTW — and failing to report that income to the IRS on his 2019 tax return.

Absent any plea deals in the case, conviction on the New York and Florida charges could send Kolfage to prison for as long as 60 years.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Brian Kolfage may take plea deal in We Build the Wall fraud, tax cases