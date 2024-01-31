Plea deal may be in works for Mark Brave, ex-Strafford County sheriff

DOVER — A dispositional hearing scheduled for Tuesday in the case of former Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave has been rescheduled for March 5. Leif Becker, Brave's attorney, said the hearing was rescheduled because the state needs more time to work on a potential plea deal.

"The delay is not indicative of any plea agreement," Becker said. "In every criminal case, an offer and an attempt to resolve the case is made. That's all this currently means."

Mark Brave leaves Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.

In the state's motion to continue, Assistant Attorney General Joe Fincham said the state has begun the process of providing discovery material to Brave and his attorney. He stated they have not yet formalized details of a formal plea offer but anticipate that being completed within about two weeks.

The felony indictments Brave currently faces

Mark Brave announced his resignation as Strafford County sheriff in court in early December, leading state prosecutors to withdraw their request to revoke his bail on eight felony charges.

Brave, 38, has been free on bail since August, when he was charged with using $19,000 in county funds to pay for trips involving his extramarital affairs and lying about it to a Strafford County grand jury. He had been on paid leave as sheriff.

He faces two counts of falsifying physical evidence, one count of theft by deception, one count of perjury (inconsistent material statements), and four counts of perjury (false statements under oath).

Brave faced a bail revocation hearing in Rockingham County Superior Court in December after he lied about his finances to get a court-appointed, taxpayer-funded attorney. Prosecutors agreed to withdraw the bail revocation after Brave agreed to resign as sheriff.

In his resignation letter, he wrote, "I am proud to have served as high sheriff of Strafford County and to have been both the youngest sheriff and first African American man to have served in this role across the state of New Hampshire. At this time, I feel it is in the best interest of Strafford County, my subordinates, and the populations we serve that I step aside while I address the allegations made against me. I look forward to resolving my pending legal matter and to serving my constituents again in (the) future."

No trial date has been set.

