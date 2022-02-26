Plea deal nearing in bowling coach's case

Feb. 26—CATLETTSBURG — A plea deal is close in the case of a Dawson-Bryant High School bowling coach accused of attempting to lure a 14-year-old girl on the internet.

Attorney Michael Curtis told Judge George Davis that 41-year-old Brent Wirzfeld's case was "close to a resolution," asking for a hearing to be scheduled March 18.

Wirzfeld, of Ironton, was picked up by Ashland Police at Central Park during a police sting, records show. According to APD, Wirzfeld went to the park to meet up with a 14-year-old girl to have sex with her.

However, he found the cops when he arrived.

Wirzfeld faces charges of using a computer to procure a minor, simple possession of marijuana, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

