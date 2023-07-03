Plea deal offered to Asheville man whose violent arrest was captured on video

The Buncombe County Courthouse in Asheville April 12, 2023.

ASHEVILLE - A Black man whose struggle with white officers was captured on bystander video and drew cries of concern from a crowd, including that he could not breathe, has been offered a plea deal.

Devon Whitmire, who is facing five felonies and four misdemeanors − five of them assault charges − did not appear in Superior Court July 3. But Buncombe County Assistant District Attorney Katie Kurdys announced the offer at that hearing where Whitmire's attorney was present.

Neither Kurdys nor Public Defender Brooks Kamczik gave any description of the offer. Kurdys said the deadline to accept was Aug. 28.

The announcement signals a possible detour from what Kyrdys and Kamczik have said was the case's likely path to a trial.

Whitmire, 27, remains in the county jail under an $85,000 bond. His charges in the Superior Court case are:

Two felony counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, inflicting physical injury.

Three felony counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner, spitting on law enforcement officers.

One misdemeanor count of resisting an law enforcement officer.

Three misdemeanor counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The day of his arrest, Asheville Police Department officers were in the Erskine-Walton neighborhood south of the River Arts District and said they recognized Whitmire as having an open warrant for communicating threats. He appeared to make no threatening motions in a camera phone video taken by his fiancee, with one arm in a sling and a phone in his other hand while he leaned on a car, wearing flipflops.

But after asking the three APD officers surrounding him to "back up" so he could remove a gun, they grabbed him and a struggle ensued on the ground.

The struggle continued even after Whitmire was handcuffed as officers tried to search him. While Whitmire initially said he was armed, he said multiple times during the struggle he didn't have a gun, something born out by the search. It's not clear why he said he had a weapon.

The bystander video showed an officer at one point using an "arm bar" across Whitmire's neck while he lay on the ground, something the Citizen Times described as "pinning" ― but that police recently disputed in an edited video of the incident.

In video footage, members of a group of neighbors that APD characterized as "hostile" can be heard growing increasingly upset, with some shouting that officers were "doing too much" and "he can't breathe," drawing comparisons to some high-profile fatal police encounters with Black men.

While the arm restraint appeared to meet APD's definition of a chokehold, a form of lethal force, police officials and District Attorney Todd Williams said no department policies or laws appear to have been broken.

At a previous hearing, at which a bond reduction was also denied, Judge Edwin Clontz faulted Whitmire for lying about his identity and struggling ― but also said police were wrong to lay hands on him before asking him to submit. Clontz declined to talk about the neck hold at the May 22 hearing, saying that was for later proceedings.

On June 2, Whitmire's mother told the Citizen Times her son has multiple mental health problems and that she had been trying to get him involuntarily committed and called asking for that. Instead officers arrested him, using what Conita Whitmire said she saw as excessive force.

More: Chuck Edwards' Asheville crime summit mostly not about crime, or violence; what was said

Asheville passes $240M budget; pay increases for police, other staff; uses fund balance

Joel Burgess has lived in WNC for more than 20 years, covering politics, government and other news. He's written award-winning stories on topics ranging from gerrymandering to police use of force. Got a tip? Contact Burgess at jburgess@citizentimes.com, 828-713-1095 or on Twitter @AVLreporter. Please help support this type of journalism with a subscription to the Citizen Times.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Plea deal offer to Asheville man; violent arrest was captured on video