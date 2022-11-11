Plea deal offered to, bond reduction denied for Lima man charged with robbery, sexual battery

Nov. 10—LIMA — A plea deal was offered Thursday afternoon to a Lima man accused of trespassing into the home of a woman who had a protection order against him and sexually assaulting her on July 22.

Otis Thomas, 61, was indicted on Oct. 13 on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, violating a protection order, a third-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony. Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Mariah Cunningham said the state will dismiss the aggravated burglary charge if Thomas pleads guilty to the remaining counts.

Cunningham said Thomas has until Nov. 28 to accept the offer. If he does so, the state will make no sentencing recommendation.

Assistant Public Defender Carroll Creighton requested at the hearing Thomas' bond, which is currently more than $100,000, be reduced. He said as Thursday is the man's birthday, it would be a good present.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser denied the request, citing the danger posed by the violent nature of Thomas' alleged offense and his extensive criminal history.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Dec. 19 at 8:45 a.m. if Thomas does not accept the plea deal.