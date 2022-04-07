Plea deal offered to Harmony Montgomery's stepmother

Apr. 7—Prosecutors have offered a plea deal for the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery.

Kayla Montgomery was charged with claiming welfare-related benefits for months without the girl in the home.

Details of the deal were not released.

Kayla Montgomery, who is not Harmony's biological mother, was indicted on a Class A felony charge of theft by deception. She is charged with receiving state welfare-related benefits for Harmony over a seven-month period ending in June 2021. Authorities said Harmony was not a member of the household at the time.

"Discovery is, I have to say, for the most part complete just because of the nature of the ongoing investigation," said Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neill during a brief hearing Thursday morning.

O'Neill said the investigation involves 3,500 pages and 70 to 80 "media disks."

Police continue to search for the whereabouts of Harmony, who was last seen two years ago when she was 5.

Kayla Montgomery's lawyer, Paul Garrity, said he's having ongoing discussion with the state on the deal.

"I've discussed it with Ms. Montgomery," he said.

Garrity asked for 60 days to review the deal with Montgomery and O'Neill agreed.

"It is a lot of discovery to go through," he said.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

Judge Amy Messer set a status conference for June 9.

Harmony's father, Adam Montgomery, 32, has been charged with striking Harmony in the face sometime in July 2019, as well as other charges.

Kayla Montgomery had three children with Adam Montgomery but was not living with him in late December when Manchester police began a search for Harmony.

Harmony's disappearance has raised questions with how thorough the state Division for Children, Youth and Families handled the case.

The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Harmony stands at $150,000. A dedicated tip line — 603-203-6060 — remains open.