Plea deal offered to Lima man in assault case

Jan. 12—LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed set a trial date and allowed a plea agreement placed on the record for a Lima man accused of assaulting another person with a gun that he was not allowed to have.

Rashawn Cannon, 25, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and a repeat violent offender specification, and two counts of third-degreee felony having weapons while under disability. If he agrees to a plea deal, he would plead guilty to only the felonious assault charge with a guaranteed at least three-year sentence, and the repeat violent offender specification would not require mandatory prison time.

Cannon has until the end of the day on Feb. 10 to accept the plea agreement. If he turns it down, a jury trial will begin on March 7.

According to the indictment, Cannon "knowingly cause[d] physical harm to another" on Aug. 6, 2022, using a firearm. He was previously convicted of a felony violent offense both as an adult and delinquent child, losing his right to own or carry a firearm.