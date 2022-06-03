Plea deal offered to Lima man in burglary case

Jun. 3—LIMA — Allen County prosecutors on Thursday offered to recommend a maximum prison term of five years for a Lima man accused of breaking into a residence and threatening to strike the mother of his child with a brick.

Julian Wright, 25, of Lima, has until Aug. 1 to accept the offer laid out by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines on Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Attorney Steve Chamberlain from the Allen County Public Defenders Office said he would need time to discuss the offer with his client.

Wright was indicted in March on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence. Under the terms of the state's offer, the burglary charge would be reduced to a second-degree felony and the remaining count would be dismissed. The state would make no recommendation at the time of sentencing, Thines said.

A trial date of Aug. 15 was scheduled for Wright.

According to court documents, officers with the Lima Police Department responded on Jan. 22 to a burglary in the 100 block of North Woodlawn Avenue in Lima. Kaitlin Russell, the occupant of the home, shares a child with Wright.

Upon their arrival, police reportedly observed Wright attempting to force open the front door of the home. He fled but was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit. Russell told police Wright had been texting her, asking if he could spend the night. She refused, knowing Wright had been drinking, according to court records.

After he arrived at the house, the woman said, Wright grabbed a brick and broke a section of the home's front door to gain entry. He reportedly told Russell to get off the phone with police or he would beat her with the brick.