Plea deal offered to man accused of drunken crash that killed passenger in Hanover

Prosecutors offered a five-year prison term to a Hudson County man charged with vehicular homicide in a drunken March crash in Hanover Township that killed his passenger.

Should Elijah Wright, 20, decline the plea offer by his next hearing in September, his case will be presented to a grand jury for possible indictment — and the prosecution's next plea offer will escalate, Tara Wang, a Morris County assistant prosecutor, said during a virtual Morris County court hearing Tuesday.

Wright would plead guilty to second-degree vehicular homicide stemming from the March 15 crash that led to the death of rear-seat passenger, Djimon Burroughs, 23, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Burroughs died four days after the crash at Morristown Medical Center.

Prosecutors say blood drawn from Wright following the crash showed a blood alcohol content of .115%, over the 0.08% legal drinking limit, and a presence of the potent synthetic drug fentanyl in his system.

Wright was behind the wheel of a red Nissan Altima at about 8:20 p.m. when the car veered off Route 24 westbound, traveled down an embankment and struck several trees, state police said.

Wright's brother, who was in the front seat and was uninjured, told police his sibling realized he was going to miss exit 1A and "tried to make the exit fast," police records show.

Wright was taken to Morristown Medical Center with serious injuries, police said. His attorney, William Ware, said during a May court hearing Wright suffered brain damage and was unable to remember the crash.

Ware said he has a lot of evidence he needs to go over before his client considers a plea deal.

Wright was charged and placed in the Morris County jail on May 18 and ordered released on May 21 by Judge Stephen Taylor, who went against prosecutors' requests to keep Wright detained pending the resolution of his case.

Taylor weighed heavily on Wright's lack of criminal history and family support, despite Wang arguing that Wright's decisions leading up to the crash were a display of "flagrant disregard" for the safety of himself, his passengers and the community.

Wang said in May that four empty bottles of Hennessey cognac were found in the driver's side floor and a clear plastic bag with a white substance was found in a rear compartment. The substance was pending analysis in May, but Wang did not discuss any details of the case on Tuesday.

Ware vowed in May he would argue his client did not drink from the Hennessey bottles.

Wright appeared from his home Tuesday but did not speak during the hearing.

He will return to court on Sept. 8.

