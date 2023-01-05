Plea deal offered, trial scheduled on assault, kidnapping charges

Jan. 5—LIMA — A plea deal was offered on Wednesday to a Lima man charged with felonious assault, kidnapping, marijuana cultivation and cocaine possession.

The state offered to dismiss all but the second-degree felonious assault charge with a three-year firearm specification for Jacquavious Cartwright, 35, and said it would not make a sentencing recommendation should he accept the deal. He has until a final pretrial at 8 a.m. Jan. 17 to accept the offer.

Cartwright was arrested in August 2022 following a standoff with police, hostage negotiators and the Allen County S.W.A.T. team.

According to an August statement from Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte, the department received a call on August 22, 2022 at about 4:15 a.m. about a disturbance on South Union Street. When officers arrived, they spoke to Lane Riley, 40, of Van Wert, who said she was assaulted inside the home by Cartwright, its resident. Lane told police Cartwright used a handgun in the assault and that he was still armed and inside the residence.

Cartwright left the residence as the S.W.A.T. team gathered outside. He was taken into custody without incident.

Cartwright has been in custody since his arrest. He filed two motions to suppress evidence — one to suppress statements made to police and another to suppress evidence obtained by a search warrant. Both were denied.

Assistant Public Defender Steve Chamberlain said on Wednesday that Cartwright is not accepting nor denying the offer at this time. A trial date was scheduled for Jan. 24.