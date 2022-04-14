Plea deal in Orangeburg teen sex assault draws criticism

Apr. 14—A case involving the South Carolina judicial circuit that includes Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties has attracted national attention for what some media outlets say is a sweetheart deal.

A plea deal in the case of 19-year-old Bowen Turner, who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a 2019 house party in Orangeburg County, was accepted by the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office on April 8.

Turner pleaded guilty to one count of first degree assault and battery and received five years probation.

Orangeburg County is not one of the counties included in the Second Judicial Circuit. It is included in the First Judicial Circuit, and the case would have normally been prosecuted there; however, Turner's father previously worked as an investigator with the First Judicial Circuit's solicitor's office, so the case was referred to the office of Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks.

Deputy Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Miller agreed to the plea deal.

Turner, who was under 18 when the assault occurred, was charged under South Carolina's Youthful Offender Act.

Youthful offender acts generally offer lighter punishments for people who are between teenager and adult and more privacy related to the charges so that a young adult is not labelled a criminal for one bad decision.

The South Carolina youthful offender act offers judges four options to sentence young adults: a suspended sentence and probation, a 60-day evaluation and then sentencing, a maximum of six years in jail, or the full sentence if the offender can't be rehabilitated.

Judge Markey Dennis elected to sentence Turner to a suspended sentence of five years, meaning Turner will be on probation for the next five years.

The sentence and Turner's father's previous job are two of the facts used by several media outlets to allege a sweetheart deal.

Among the outlets to allege a sweetheart deal are Perez Hilton, the Daily Mail and Nancy Grace Crime Stories. The Nancy Grace story was featured on Fox News on Thursday morning.

Story continues

All three stories mention that Turner was accused of violating his bond several times before he pleaded guilty, and that Turner was previously accused of sexually assaulting two other teenage girls.

A case involving Turner in Bamberg County was dropped after the girl committed suicide, according to family members who spoke to media outlets after the plea deal. Her family alleged she was bullied on a podcast.

The State Law Enforcement Division did not advocate for charges in a Calhoun County case involving Turner.

The Perez Hilton story and Columbia-based FitsNews also mention Turner's attorney, S.C. Sen. Brad Hutto. Both accuse Hutto of "slut-shaming" the victim of the Orangeburg County assault.