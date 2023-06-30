Plea deal for Ortiz under consideration: Man accused of killing 10-year-old boy in Olivehurst

Jun. 29—Three months after the killing of 10-year-old Frank Rosiles Jr., a plea deal is available for the alleged shooter Juan Ortiz of Olivehurst.

During a hearing on Thursday, Ortiz appeared in court initially to discuss a plea agreement, which was ultimately postponed.

On Feb. 6, Rosiles was reportedly shot in the abdomen while inside a relative's home during what Yuba County Sheriff's Office officials called a "dispute among families." Rosiles was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following the incident, Ortiz was identified as a suspect in the shooting. Officials previously said that one or more shots had been fired at Ortiz during the incident, but he was still able to flee the scene.

Ortiz was later arrested on charges that include homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition. Officials previously referred to Ortiz as "a known gang member with an extensive history with law enforcement" that included "violent felonies."

On Feb. 7, Ortiz pleaded not guilty in a Yuba County court to various charges that include first-degree murder.

While Rosiles' family and Yuba County Judge Julia Scrogin anticipated a resolution to Ortiz's case, Thursday's hearing was short-lived as Ortiz's counsel requested more time to consider a plea deal over the weekend.

"We're not prepared to go forward with this at this time," defense attorney Rick Worrell said. "We all thought the matter was ready for entry of plea as part of the settlement agreement, but Mr. Ortiz and his family want some additional time to talk about it."

Worrell apologized to the court for the inconvenience to which Scrogin replied, "And certainly to the victim's family also coming in here anticipating a resolution to this case."

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney John Vacek said that the people are "forced to agree" with the defense's request. Scrogin granted the request for more time, stating that the offer for a plea deal will remain open until Monday at 9 a.m.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry told the Appeal that negotiations for the plea deal are still being made and will not be released until Monday.

"To everybody here — and I know that there are two sides here — I did anticipate a resolution or I wouldn't have added it to the calendar," Scrogin said.