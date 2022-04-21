Plea deal pending in Salem doctor's DUI case

Apr. 21—SALEM, N.H. — A plea deal could happen this month in the criminal case against Dr. Scott Dowd, arrested in July 2021 and accused of driving drunk when he crashed into a home on Silverbrook Road.

Paperwork filed Wednesday in Rockingham Superior Court, signed by defense attorney Michael Bowser, explains "the state and defense counsel reasonably anticipate reaching a negotiated or capped plea agreement."

A plea and sentence hearing has been scheduled for June 3. However, if an agreement is not reached at an upcoming conference, and Dowd maintains his "not guilty" plea, the matter will proceed to trial.

The 38-year-old's state license to practice medicine has been suspended since Aug. 5, 2021.

Paperwork explains that the New Hampshire Board of Medicine was made aware July 16 — six days after the crash — of "professional misconduct allegations" against Dowd.

Police say he was about a mile from his own home when witnesses in the residential neighborhood noticed him driving erratically and speeding. One woman told police that Dowd came "within centimeters" of hitting her and her two children as they walked along the road.

Another man in the area about the same time told police how the car came directly at him, speeding at more than 75 mph.

A police report says that Dowd drove into a granite mailbox post with enough force to launch a piece of it into the Tutrone family's home — through an office, into the foyer area and landing in a dining area on the opposite side of the house.

A police officer estimated 150 feet between the mailbox's rightful place and the neighboring home it entered.

Surveillance footage from inside the Tutrone residence shows 5-year-old Giuliana walking into the office, where her 8-year-old brother was playing, seconds before the crash.

Joseph Tutrone, their father, said only Giuliana was hurt. She has since turned 6, but underwent extensive physical and emotional injuries.

Police reported that her jaw was broken and a lacerated vein had to be sewn to the left side of her neck in order to save the girl's life. She also had a muscle torn off the left side of her neck and a deep cut through which her skull could be seen.

Dowd was also reported injured and trapped inside his car.

A Salem detective who later interviewed him at Lawrence General Hospital said he still appeared to be under the influence four hours after the crash.

Dowd told police that he remembered leaving his home, running errands and picking up his girlfriend. However, police said, "he did not remember the crash."

He is charged with three felony crimes — first-degree assault on a victim younger than 13 resulting in serious injury, aggravated driving while intoxicated resulting in serious injury, and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.