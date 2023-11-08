Plea deal points to prison for Jacksonville-area man who struggled with police at J6 riot

This image from Jan. 6, 2021 showing a man facing a crowd of police inside the U.S. Capitol was included in a court filing against Daniel Paul Gray.

A Jacksonville-area man could face years in prison after taking a plea deal admitting he struggled with police during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Daniel Paul Gray, 43, pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting or resisting officers who tried to keep out protesters who wanted to prevent Congress certifying President Joe Biden’s election victory over former President Donald Trump.

One of the officers fell down a flight of stairs and after Gray grabbed a baton she was holding and the officer lost balance, the plea agreement said. The officer, identified only by initials, suffered a pinched nerve and chronic back pain from the fall, it said.

Prosecutors agreed to drop seven other charges as part of the deal, outlined at a hearing Oct. 25 in Washington’s U.S. District Court.

This photo from a police officer's body camera, apparently showing Daniel Paul Gray in a crowd inside the U.S. Capitol, was part of prosecutors' initial criminal complaint in May 2021.

More: 'This is how I'm going to die': At Jan. 6 hearing, officers tell of harrowing attacks

More: Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

Gray’s sentence won’t be decided until Feb. 16, but the agreement said federal guidelines prescribe a term between 41 and 63 months, depending on whether U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson decides the assault resulted in permanent injury and deserves an enhanced penalty. The legal maximum sentences are 20 years for obstructing a proceeding and eight years for assaulting officers.

The agreement lets both prosecutors and the defense make arguments about “the nature and seriousness” of Gray’s actions at the riot.

An attorney representing Gray seemed ready to argue that subject last year, asserting he could offer “a type of entrapment defense” that said Gray’s cellphone had been stolen by an officer outside the Capitol and that Gray had followed the police officer inside to recover his property.

More: 'There's a chance I could die here': Here's what 27 members of Congress told us about Jan. 6

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C.

A website purporting to be Gray’s blog, but posted under the name Danny Churchill, last year described Gray being pepper-sprayed as his phone was taken, then hurrying into the building and catching up to the policewoman while other officers were nearby.

“I am on body-worn camera asking for my cell phone back no less than 6 times. I even say ‘please’ multiple times,” reads the blog, which says another protester began an altercation with the officer. “Ultimately, I left after a male officer yelled out that it was a felony to be inside the building.”

The attorney who raised entrapment as an issue withdrew from Gray’s case in August and was replaced by a federal public defender, making it unclear whether the topic will be addressed before sentencing.

The agreement includes a ‘statement of offense” that lists a string of instances where Gray is described as directly touching officers.

In one, it said a policeman had spread his arms across a stairway to keep protesters from passing, but Gray grabbed the lawman’s arm until he twisted enough that Gray could slip past and climb the stairs. In another, it said a policeman in a defensive line told Gray to get back and pushed him with the end of a baton, but Gray shoved the officer, prompting other protesters around him to shove police too.

After the riot, the agreement quotes messages from Gray’s social media to argue that Gray seemed proud of what he and others had done in the riot.

“Dude we literally took congress [sic] over,” one message reads.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: First Coast man pleads guilty to assaulting police in U.S. Capitol riot