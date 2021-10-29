Plea deal reached in Introcaso case; details under wraps

Oct. 28—NASHUA — Julie Introcaso, the Nashua family court judge who lost her job for allegedly blotting out court records to cover up her misdeeds, will go before a judge next month to enter a guilty plea in her closely watched case.

Introcaso is expected to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Nov. 15, according to notices filed recently in her case.

The prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward, said he could not comment on the terms of her plea. Ward heads the Justice Department's Criminal Justice Bureau.

"Given the lack of transparency, I anticipate they'd be unlikely to tell us what it is," said Dana Albrecht, a spokesman for a group of divorced parents whose cases went before Introcaso and have followed her criminal case closely.

News of the hearing is the latest of recent developments in the case against the judge, who resigned in February, the day before she was scheduled to face the Judicial Conduct Committee. She had been accused of altering documents that favored her close friend, whom she appointed as guardian ad litem in a highly contested divorce case.

In recent developments:

* The Judicial Conduct Committee has agreed to release transcripts of on-the-record interviews, otherwise known as depositions, that the disciplinary board held as part of its investigation. The depositions include Introcaso, two other Nashua Circuit Court judges, Nashua Circuit Court Clerk Sherry Bisson, two of her clerks and a marital master. Albrecht said he received the depositions on Wednesday and is only starting to go through them.

* Introcaso's replacement in Nashua family court, Circuit Court Judge John Curran, rejected an attempt to have Introcaso's close friend, Kathleen Sternenberg, removed as guardian ad litem in the divorce case that prompted the initial complaint against Introcaso.

The removal was sought by Robin Partello, who challenged Sternenberg's appointment in her divorce case. Introcaso had whited out the records that allowed higher-than-normal payments to Sternenberg, according to JCC complaints.

Curran would not remove Sternenberg, ruling that the divorce case, which involves Partello and her ex-husband, former state Rep. David Campbell, was too far along.

"This case has lingered on the dockets and the parties and indeed the child deserve a resolution," Curran wrote.

"I believe that Judge Curran was troubled with this decision," Partello said in an email. "Although he wants to instill public confidence in the Nashua Family (Court), this decision, on Curran's watch, casts further doubt on the equality of the Nashua Family Court."

A Bedford resident, Introcaso, 57, faces two charges of tampering with public records and two charges of falsifying physical evidence.

Introcaso's defense attorney, former Attorney General Michael Delaney, did not return a reporter's email seeking information about the plea deal.

Last month, Delaney and Ward had worked out a plea deal that called for Introcaso to be convicted of a misdemeanor and avoid a felony record. She would have been allowed to give an Alford plea, meaning she would accept the sentence without actually pleading guilty.

But Ward and Delaney canceled a hearing on that plea bargain following criticism by the divorced parents.

The hearing scheduled for next month is limited to 30 minutes, meaning it will likely go quickly with statements limited to the lawyers in the case, the presiding judge and, possibly, Introcaso.

Partello had sought victim status in the case, which would have allowed her to speak at the sentencing hearing. But Ward has said that she does not meet the legal definition of victim under state law.

Albrecht said they feel like victims.

"We've got a pay-for-play scheme where a corrupt judge can appoint her best friend, who for no good reason can essentially take our children away," he said.