Plea deal reached for man accused of sending explicit photos of missing woman to her younger sister

A plea deal has been reached in the case of a man accused of sending explicit photographs of a missing woman to her little sister.

Michael Manno, of Penn Hills, pleaded “no contest” to a corruption of minors charge.

Manno is the ex-boyfriend of Kaylene Oehling, an Etna woman who vanished in January of 2020.

Last year, he was arrested for sending explicit images of Kaylene to her sister, who was 17 years old at the time.

Family members felt “taunted” by the actions, as Channel 11 previously reported.

In exchange for Manno’s plea, the other charges against him were withdrawn. He received a sentence of six to 12 months of incarceration and one year of consecutive probation, in which he is to have no contact with the victim, according to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

Paul Young, Kaylene’s uncle and a family spokesperson, told Channel 11 they had hoped to see Manno serve more jail time.

“He is, in our opinion, a safety concern to all who encounter him,” Young said, noting Manno’s previous convictions.

Public records show Manno has faced a number of charges over the years, including criminal solicitation, statutory sex assault, theft and arson.

No one has ever been charged in Kaylene’s disappearance; however, county detectives have previously told Channel 11 that the case is suspicious and that they have suspects.

Kaylene’s family continues to press for answers.

“Every day is as hard as the last when you are truly missing a piece of your family. Two years is a long time to wait for answers. Thank you to all who have sent messages of support, continue to share her story and keep her name out there,” said Young.

Young told Channel 11 that the FBI has now been involved in the investigation, which we confirmed with a spokesperson.

“We are hopeful to have some answers soon,” Young said. “We will not stop until the person responsible is brought to justice.”

