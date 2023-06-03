Plea deal reached for man charged with killing 3 friends in New Year's Eve crash

Jun. 2—A man who crashed on New Year's Eve three years ago and is accused of killing his friends pleaded no contest to three charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a DUI causing bodily injury.

Adam Teasdale made an unsafe swerving movement, which caused him to lose control of his car and crash into a tree, the Kern County District Attorney's Office wrote in a news release. He will be sentenced to six years, the DA's office added.

Devin Atha, Timothy Wilson and Andrew Ortiz died in the crash.

The plea deal was reached with the approval of all three victims' families. According to California law, there is a restriction on the types of sentences that can be imposed for a defendant if they are youthful and have no criminal history.

Teasdale was 20 when the incident happened on Dec. 31, 2020 and didn't have a criminal history, the DA's office added.

Sentencing is set for June 27.